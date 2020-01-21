ARGOS — With just under three minutes left in the first quarter of New Prairie’s 61-37 win over Argos in the first round of the 2020 TCU Bi-County Tournament Tuesday night, an illuminated red “2” sat under the Dragons’ points section of the scoreboard.
Argos had a chance to cut the Cougars’ lead to a two-possession game with a basket, but New Prairie had other plans. The Cougars bench gave a loud, “Yeah!” in unison as their team kept pressuring the Dragon players to pass the ball around for nearly a minute long in search of a decent shot.
Argos forward Jeremiah Riddle caught a pass on the right block and was immediately met by New Prairie forward Evan Foerg. Riddle attempted to back down Foerg by sticking his backside promptly and forcefully into Foerg, but Foerg stood still and drew a charge, firing up the Cougar fans in attendance. That illuminated red “2” remained on the board for the remainder of the quarter.
This type of sound defense was prevalent all game long for New Prairie, as it held Argos (7-6) to an ice-cold 14-of-43 field goals (32 percent) on the night. The Cougars pride themselves on playing a pesky brand of defense, using their athleticism to their benefit on that end of the ball. It’s a brand of basketball coach Mike Bauer enjoys playing, especially with a team as long and athletic as his.
“The last couple games, we’ve really focused on executing our defensive game-plan and letting our offense feed off of it,” Bauer said. “We did the same thing tonight, focusing on the defensive end and letting that feed into everything else.”
Offensively, New Prairie had a balanced scoring attack. Six players had two or more made field goals, while five had three or more. The 3-point ball that is normally so prevalent for a sharp-shooting Cougars team wasn’t as apparent, but it didn’t matter. They went 22-for-44 from inside the arc, dominating down low.
“It’s easy to scout when you have one guy that’s scoring all the points,” Bauer said. “I mean, we’ve had three or four guys lead us in points different nights. It definitely helps us out and allows a guy to maybe have an off-shooting night and we can still compete at a high level.”
While it was a balanced night offensively for New Prairie (7-5), junior forward Hunter Smith led the team with 16 points. He also added nine rebounds to his total, five of them offensive.
The most impressive play of the night for Smith, who is rarely the focal-point of the Cougars’ offense, came midway through the fourth quarter. He took a pass down low with his back to the basket. Ready to make a move, he spun over his right shoulder and gave a pump-fake. As the defender leaped in the air to attempt to block the shot, Smith pivoted around his right foot and made a wide-open layup following a spectacular up-and-under post move that made one New Prairie fan audibly gasp, bringing him to his feet.
“I feel like I was able to get a lot of offensive rebounds,” Smith said. “Because of that, I was just always right next to the basket all night. The shots were falling, too. So it helped me be more aggressive and be more confident. I go in thinking of being a defensive presence and a rebounder, but it was nice being able to score a little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.