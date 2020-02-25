La PORTE — Jessica Ramirez always desired to be La Porte High School’s volleyball head coach.
She just didn’t know if it would really happen.
The former Slicers’ standout got her wish recently and feels humbled by the hiring. Ramirez, whose maiden name was Dhoore, was selected La Porte High School’s new volleyball head coach.
“It feels like everything I’ve been doing the past several years as far as coaching goes, it’s helped make my dream complete,” Ramirez said. “It’s always been my dream to coach at La Porte and to come home and be the head coach for the Slicers.”
Ramirez, who replaces Cassie Holmquest, was officially approved by the La Porte School Board on Feb. 10 after Holmquest resigned for family reasons.
Ramirez was a first team all-state libero and Duneland Athletic Conference MVP for La Porte and graduated in 2008.
She also was the junior varsity coach for the Slicers for four years from 2015-18. Three of those seasons were under Holmquest.
“She’s going to bring a vast knowledge of volleyball,” La Porte Athletic Director Ed Gilliland said. “She was a high school player, a Division I volleyball player in college, and she’s coached a lot of club sports. She was an assistant here for us. So she brings a vast knowledge to the table. I also think she’s very competitive and she’ll get the most out of the volleyball team that she can. She had a number of letters of recommendation, they’re all former players and parents of former players, and they speak very highly of her.”
Ramirez added it’s undoubtedly special to be at the helm of her alma mater’s volleyball program.
“Given I was a Slicer and I played under Marybeth Lebo and with my college experience and as a coach, I believe in giving back to the community, giving back to the girls who play the sport,” she said. “And being a very influential coach and being able to impact the girls in ways that other coaches impacted me, I just feel honored to be able to do that back in our hometown.”
In her college career, Ramirez played at Marshall University and the University of Toledo before playing her last year at Purdue North Central.
In terms of her coaching background, Ramirez has served in numerous roles.
She was an assistant coach for one year at Marquette High School, the season prior to her year at PNC. She had a wrist injury, so she ended up coaching under Troy Campbell for the Blazers. Plus, Ramirez served as a coach at Dunes Volleyball Club in La Porte for one season. She then was the Slicers JV coach for four years. In addition, she coaches at Kealoha Volleyball Club in Chesterton.
Ramirez recognizes the importance of all of her coaching jobs and thinks it will truly benefit her in her new position.
“I absolutely believe that’s what has gotten me here in the first place,” Ramirez said. “All my experiences as a player, and then as a coach, coaching under very good coaches who kind of showed me the ropes and taught me what it meant to be a very good coach. I carry that with me every day.”
La Porte posted a 27-6 record last season, including going 12-2 in the DAC, before losing to Penn in a regional semifinal. The team has averaged 26 victories in the last four years and captured sectional crowns in 2016 and 2019. It lost three pivotal players to graduation.
Ramirez is striving to keep the Slicers among the premier volleyball teams in the area, if not the whole state.
“I think putting in the work and being able to teach the girls discipline and leadership as the coaching staff doing that ourselves and setting a good example with that,” Ramirez said. “Also, I take a lot of time as coach working on mental training, so mindfulness and trying to teach the athlete not just what it takes physically, but mentally. I really believe if you’re going to have a successful program, they all need to be 90 percent mentally there, and then, the physical part kind of goes along with that.”
