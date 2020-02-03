CHESTERTON — Sometimes a gymnastics meet doesn’t necessarily come down to whom did the best as opposed to whom avoided the worst.
Damage control goes a long way in a sport where mistakes can turn a meet sideways in a hurry.
While Saturday’s Chesterton Invitational wasn’t Makenna King’s best day, the South Central sophomore made some strides in the process of minimizing her errors.
“I didn’t carry it on from each event,” King said after garnering fourth place in all four events and third place all-around.
King overcame a fall on uneven bars and a hand touch on floor exercise to still post a 38.0, finishing behind Homestead’s Gianna Zirille (38.55) and Mia Pak (38.3).
“She’s doing better at keeping focused, not letting herself completely fall apart,” coach Christine Nevill-Garcia said. “There were no meltdowns. She’s definitely growing with that. She’s realizing you can make errors and still get good scores as long as you don’t let errors keep following you. She didn’t have the meet of her life and that’s OK. We’re saving that for a different day.” Despite the bars fall, King took fourth (9.25) to go with 9.55s on floor and beam and a 9.65 on vault.
“My warmups were good,” King said. “I got really nervous though. My vault was really off, it just didn’t feel the same. Bars, it was the best routine I’ve ever done, but I thought I had more height than I usually would and fell on my double back.”
“She just got a little quick on herself,” Nevill-Garcia added. “Even with all the boo boos, she still got a 38. I think it’s a win.”
La Porte finished fourth in the meet, which featured 10 schools and five full rosters, with a season-best 97.65. The Slicers didn’t put anybody in the top 12 of events, but had Ella Schable (33.0) and Madison Esmeyer (32.95) place eighth and ninth, respectively, in the all-around.
“From last meet to this meet, we were four points higher, so we’re definitely improving,” Slicers coach Emily Baker said. “We’ve got such a small team, I can’t pull out one person. Everybody had their individual moments, but everybody did well together. I was really impressed and happy with how they performed. We’re getting more skills in our routines, so our start values will be higher. As we get a couple more things in, we’ll be set.”
Michigan City’s Kylie Harrison just missed the top 12 all-around with a personal-best 32.05.
“She had an incredible meet,” coach Ashley Koza said. “She’s easily one of my hardest workers. You ask, let’s do this, she says, OK, when? She was such a leader, especially with having our main senior out. She really stepped into that role. I’m really proud of that.”
Short-handed City, minus Krista Bendix, who was out sick, scored 76.6.
“Some of the girls who aren’t used to competing in a four-girl lineup had to step in, and they did really great with that,” Koza said. “This is pretty much a mock trial for conference, sectionals, so I’m really proud of them for not being afraid to take charge and help out the team. That’s huge for them. We didn’t have our full team, but overall we’re making really good progress. Our last meet, we almost broke our team-high score, so I’m happy where we’re at. Overall, our attitude as a team has been incredible. That’s really been our main goal all season.”
