Ware an all-star
Michigan City senior linebacker Nate Ware has been named to the Indiana North All-Stars football team. La Porte's Celeste Barclay has been selected as a manager. The North-South game is scheduled for July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Top 60 workout postponed
Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 workout scheduled for March 29 at Marian University in Indianapolis will not be held due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the boys basketball state tournament. Go to hoosierbasketballmagazine.com and follow Hoosier Basketball Magazine on Twitter at HoosierBasketball@HBBMagazine for additional information. A final decision will be made in the next few weeks. La Porte's Garrott Ott-Large and Marquette's Jake Tarnow have been chosen to participate.
LP announces boys hoops awards
Carson Crass and Garrott Ott-Large were named co-most valuable players for the La Porte boys basketball team, as announced Monday on its Twitter account. Micah Spatt was the mental attitude award recipient and Grant Gresham was chosen the most improved player.
Hoop Side tryouts off
Hoop Side AAU tryouts for its fourth and fifth grade girls basketball travel teams have been postponed until further notice as a result of concerns over the corona virus. A new date and time will announced when it’s determined to be safe to do so.
