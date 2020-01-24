Baseball turned out to be Mark Manering’s claim to fame, but it was on the football field where the trajectory of the La Porte graduate’s athletic career changed.
“I absolutely loved football,” Manering said. “But I got hurt my sophomore year and my mom said, ‘You’re not playing football anymore.’ It was probably the best decision I ever made.”
Manering tore his medial collateral ligament and broke a bone in his lower leg. Surgery in the late 70s was much more invasive, and Manering was in a cast for eight weeks, taking basketball, which he played as a freshman, out of the equation. He was ready to go for baseball workouts by January. Slowed by his recovery at first, Manering was up to speed by the start of the season, displacing a senior at first base in the second game, and was a fixture there for the remainder of his prep career.
“I was waiting to pinch-hit the first game, but we 10-runned them before I got to bat,” he said. “It’s the only game I didn’t play all of high school.”
The rest, as the cliche’ goes, is history. Manering was a two-time all-state selection who went on to Miami (Ohio), where he was a two-time all-Mid-American Conference pick. He was drafted by the Yankees in 1986 and played in their farm system for two years, earning induction into the La Porte Baseball, Old Timers Association and Miami (Ohio) Athletics Hall of Fame. Next Friday, the La Porte High School Athletics Hubner Hall of Fame will be added to his career resume’.
“It puts the cherry on top of my sports career,” Manering said. “This one is high school, all sports.”
Organized baseball started for Manering when he was 10, but his love of the game began earlier than that, coming home from school to watch the Cubs on WGN.
“It was part of your life,” he said.
Not old enough to be in a league yet, he played wiffle ball in the back yard with his older brother Steve, 10 years his elder.
“I always played with him and his friends,” Manering said.
Steve Manering became a much bigger presence in Mark’s life after their father died when he was 10. As Mark got into Little League or ‘Little L,’ as it was then called in La Porte, youth baseball was thriving with 24 teams.
“It was all neighborhood teams,” he said. “Hailmann had six teams, Larsen-Danielson, Whirlpool, Clarke.”
Steve became Mark’s coach, doing so up until he was in high school.
“He was the assistant coach, but he was really the head coach,” Mark said. “The actual coach wasn’t the guy who knew baseball. He played in the Pony League, Colt League. It was easy to play for him. He was down at Purdue at the time. I went down there and stayed with him on campus a couple times. I went to class with him at PNC. Two people really helped me through my baseball career. My brother was one of them and the other was (former Slicers) coach (Ken) Schreiber.”
Describing himself as a Mark Grace-type, gap-to-gap hitter, Manering finished high school with a .350 batting average, helping LP to a 97-15 record in his three years.
“I was never a very good loser,” he said. “It was good sometimes, bad sometimes. I could get mouthy. I matured over the years.”
After being drafted out of Miami (Ohio), Manering was assigned to the Yankees’ Florida State League, where he played for Buck Showalter and alongside then-rookie Bernie Williams.
“Buck was great,” Manering said. “I knew he was going to be a big league manager, the things he did, he was always one step ahead. Bernie was a 16-year old from Puerto Rico learning to switch-hit. He didn’t speak a lick of English. You could see the raw talent.”
While his playing career soon ended, he was never far removed from baseball. He began playing fast-pitch softball, which he did until he was almost 50.
“I won at every level I played,” Manering said. “Little League, we won the city championship; college, we won the MAC and went to regionals; pros, we won the Florida State League in 1987; fast-pitch softball, won the NAFA world championship in 1996, and ASA ‘A,’ we won the national championship in 1997.”
Manering’s son, Clay, pitched for La Porte and went on to play at Parkland and Ball State. Son Adam didn’t play in high school, but was a team manager, sharing the dugout with his dad, who became a volunteer assistant his sophomore year.
“That was really cool,” Manering said. “I was teaching a Junior Achievement class at the time. (Coach) Scott (Upp) approached me, we were just talking baseball, then I get an email, do you think you’d like to help out, volunteer? I talked to my boss, my wife, and they were on board.”
Playing in the Schreiber era and coaching now, Manering has seen the game, as well as kids, change drastically.
“Everybody might say (Schreiber) was a son of a gun and, yeah, he could be,” Manering said. “That philosophy probably wouldn’t fly in today’s world, the discipline he had. Back then, anybody who played baseball wanted to play for coach Schreiber. It’s a different kind of kid now. There are so many different things to do, travel ball, X Box, Play Station, all that stuff.
Sometimes, I think family gets lost in that. It’s frustrating. You see it at the high school level. You have to teach the fundamentals all over. We’ll be talking in the dugout about little nuances and the kids will have no idea. It’s one of those things, you don’t know unless you play.”
Manering still lives in La Porte, where he is a senior consumer loan officer with First Source Bank.
