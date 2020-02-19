MICHIGAN CITY — It's happened countless times on the recruiting trail.
A coach comes to see a particular player at a game, then goes back to the college with somebody else to put on their radar.
"Any time you're playing against those kinds of kids who have those kind of offers on the table, everybody knows who he is, you never know who's going to see you," Michigan City coach Tom Wells said of South Bend Riley junior four-star Blake Wesley. "It only takes one coach to say, 'Hey, I was there to watch Wesley last night and you've got to see the kid from City.' That fraternity of college coaches, they communicate very well. It's true for everyone. Dez (Hawkins) and I had the same talk."
While the 6-foot-5 Wesley showed why he has a lengthy offer list that includes Iowa, Butler, Xavier, Purdue, Indiana, Notre Dame, and now apparently Texas by pouring in 35 points and 14 rebounds, Wolves' freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr. flashed ability that suggests his future is blindingly bright as well.
Showing deep shooting range that, to this point, hasn't really been a feature in his offensive arsenal, he tossed in a career-high 28 points with six 3-pointers to lead City in an entertaining 66-63 victory Tuesday.
"Blake Wesley's a great player, so I just knew he would bring some type of coaches here, so I just tried to do the best I could do," Hodges said. "As we were practicing, doing five-minute shooting drills to get a high number of 3s made, I wanted to bring that out to the court. It worked out for me. It was real fun. It boosted my confidence."
While Wesley struggled early, missing his first five shots and turning the ball over a couple times, Hodges seized center stage, drilling a pair of deep 3s and taking a steal for an and-one to ignite City to a quick 16-7 advantage. Hodges kept rolling right into the break, showing perimeter shooting aggressiveness and depth to complement his well-established dribble attack and mid-range skills. With three more triples in the second quarter, he had eclipsed his season-high for 3s in a game by the half-way point.
"We've spent more time shooting it," Wells said. "We shot it so well early, the middle of the season, we didn't shoot it very well. We've just made it a conscious effort to shoot more."
The Wildcats gave up the ball eight times in the opening period against City’s pressure defense and trailed 23-13. Wesley eventually warmed to the task, hitting a pair of triples and his 11-point second quarter headed a free throw-boosted Riley charge that reduced the spread to three (42-39) by the end of a wide-open half.
"We put 'em on the free throw line, we turned it over, they were beating us on the boards," Wells said. "There was no reason for us to be in the lead other than hitting a bunch of 3 balls."
MC went cold from the arc in the third quarter and Riley (11-9) edged in front 51-48. The Wolves trailed 56-55 after a Hawkins 3, but Wells was whistled for a technical as Riley brought the ball up court. Wesley made the free throws but after a Riley miss, Hodges’ sixth triple, another 25-footer, tied the game at 58 with 2:13 left.
"I thought it was such a good technical foul, the timing of it was really good," Wells said with a laugh. "All I said was, 'Wait 'til you see that one on film,' and bang."
Hawkins’ free throws made it 60-58 Wolves with 1:16 left, and after an Omarion Hatch steal, his fourth, Caron McKinney made two more foul shots at 38.4 to put City up four. Wesley countered with a 25-footer to bring Riley to 62-61 with 28.4 to go, but four straight fouls shots by Hatch and Donye’ Grant, the latter’s pair coming after an MC steal, allowed the Wolves to hang on.
"We talked about that at the beginning of the game, they're good front-runners, we don't know how well they grind," Wells said. "They got a lead, we had an answer. I was really proud of the response. It ends up being defensive stops and rebounds, things we're talking about at halftime. Missed shots are no good unless you get the rebound. You look at handling that end-of-game situation, making free throws, smart plays, where we've been really bad, boy, we're getting better by leaps and bounds."
Hodges' 28 points came on an efficient 13 shots. Hawkins backed him with 15 points for City (15-5), which reached 15 wins for just the third time in school history.
"Our point guard stepped up. Our big men started rebounding, too," Hodges said. "It was a lot of toughness by our defense. If it wasn't for our defense the last quarter, we probably would've lost."
