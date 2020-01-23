La PORTE – As good as Toby Kraus was as a bowler, he never made it this far with his teammates.
Sure, he made semistate and state as an individual, but never with a team.
There was 2005, when he still vividly recalls his La Porte’s boys bowling club team coming up five pins shy of advancing to the semistate.
Fast forward 15 years, and the Slicers finally achieved the feat, becoming the first team in the program’s 21-year history to qualify for the semistate. After helping La Porte break through, Kraus is looking to guide the squad to state as its head coach. The Slicers will make their first-ever appearance in the semistate on Saturday, competing in the South Bend Semistate at Chippewa Bowl.
“It’s really exciting,” said Kraus, a 2008 La Porte High School graduate and standout bowler. “We never made it when I was in high school. We tried. We were almost there a few times, but we just never made it. So this is pretty historic for La Porte High School bowling, for the first time the boys team is going to semistate. I think we’ve got the team to get to state.”
In order to advance to state, the Slicers will need to finish in the top 6 out of 10 semistate teams, a goal that Kraus said is very possible.
“The odds should be in our favor as long as we stay focused,” he said.
To qualify for the semistate, La Porte placed high enough in the Merrillville Regional at Stardust Bowl II.
“We really focused on getting our spares,” Kraus said. “Me and my assistant coach, we basically told them going in, ‘Don’t expect a strike a lot, just focus on our spares. You’re not going to have high scores.’ So it kind of lowered their expectations a little bit and really helped us out.”
Bowlers on the team are Luke Ruminski, Collin Fisher, Payton Holub, Ben Wakeman, Jayden Scrivnor, Ian Gradi, Bailey Moore, Randall Gould, Keith Keehn, Hunter Kirkpatrick, and Nathan Smith. The assistant coach is Nathan Fisher.
Ruminski will compete as part of the team, in addition to participating as an individual in the semistate. The individual part begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, while the team portion follows at noon.
Ruminski has enjoyed every moment of being part of a squad that has made history and punched their ticket to the semistate.
“It’s really important to me and my family,” he said. “I’m kind of happy I made it further than my brother.”
Luke added his brother, Collin Ruminski, only advanced to the regional.
In order to make the semistate, the younger Ruminski had to place in the top 13 and he finished eighth. Now he’s aiming to become the first Slicers’ individual boys bowler to make it to state since Kraus accomplished the feat in 2005.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s really cool,” Ruminski said of competing as both an individual and as part of the squad.
“I’ve improved the most in (picking up) 10 pins and those are really beneficial. It’s a hard single-pin spare.”
There’s 36 individuals participating Saturday and 12 make it through to state. Twelve others will advance from the other semistate.
Also competing as an individual will be Kennedy Phelps, who will bowl in the girls semistate.
“I’ve definitely got to keep my emotions in check and not get so upset over the little things,” Phelps said. “Honestly, in my opinion, it’s easier for me to compete as an individual because then you only have to rely on yourself, instead of the whole team. Because it’s only on you, instead of having to worry about what everyone else is doing. It’s just all focused on you.”
She didn’t make it out of the sectional last year.
No individual La Porte girl has ever qualified for state. Phelps is striving to change that.
“It would be so amazing if I made it to state,” she said. “It would just show all the work I’ve done basically my whole life had just led to this one point, and as a sophomore, making it to state would be amazing.”
For the boys team, Kraus is stressing the significance of spares.
“Same thing we’ve been doing this postseason, we’ve got to focus on our spares,” he said. “I basically just tell them, ‘Our spares are the most important and our strikes are going to come. You can’t always rely on your strike ball.’”
While Kraus is cautiously optimistic a multitude of spares will carry La Porte to a coveted state bid, he’s letting himself daydream about the possibility.
“It would be huge,” he said. “This hasn’t happened for a bowling team, boys or girls. Actually, I would be speechless if we made it to state honestly.”
