MICHIGAN CITY – The title, Operations Manager, doesn’t begin to define Tatiana Rodriguez’s wide-ranging role with the Michigan City boys basketball team.
It would take several lines under the category of job description to accurately cover her many and varied duties.
“When we did the paperwork, we didn’t know what to put,” Rodriguez said. “I hold a lot of responsibilities. I’ve always been a part of doing something with kids. I just love people, helping people. Being a part of it is huge to me.”
Over the course of a given day, the 2013 La Porte graduate might handle something as basic as a player forgetting his socks to organizing a team dinner, dealing with academic issues or talking to a player about what’s going on in his personal life.
“Some teams have team moms, she’s more of a team big sister,” Wolves coach Tom Wells said. “With her relationship with the kids, she helps us keep a pulse on what’s going on. They share things with her that there’s no way they’re going to share with me. She’s like an administrative assistant. It’s nice to have that type of person who can take care of things I don’t have the time for in early February.”
Wells first got to know Rodriguez, 25, at La Porte, where she was a teacher’s aide in his gym class. She and his son Austin were in the same grade. Rodriguez played volleyball, softball and basketball for a year or two before her athletic interests took her another direction as a junior, when she began volunteering with Wells’ Slicers boys basketball team.
“My best friend’s brother played basketball, he was at everything, so we just helped him,” she said. “I was always closer to the boys than the girls. They would want to know what they did wrong and I would tell them how I felt. I enjoyed watching more than playing.”
This wasn’t just your average girl talking about basketball. Her grandfather Greg Beatty was a Slicers girls assistant coach years ago.
Her mom, Angela Jeffries, was the first freshman to start for La Porte. Her sister, Kimani Woodard, played for the Slicers.
“Sports is just our thing,” Rodriguez said. “My mother coached me. She was tough. She was my mom and dad. She’s pretty on track with the scouting report.
She tells me her opinion after game. She’ll call or come over. My grandfather’s like that. He doesn’t care who you are, he’ll pull you to the side, tell you what he wants you to do better, the parents, too.”
After high school, Rodriguez attended Brown Mackie College, earning her medical assistant certification. While she attended La Porte, she developed an interest in Michigan City basketball, having attended Wolves games long before Wells came along as coach. Her family is close to the Hodges’, and she followed City freshman standout Jamie Hodges, Jr., all through AAU.
“I know a lot of the boys and their families,” Rodriguez said.
Other than an occasional random meeting at the grocery store, Wells hadn’t seen Rodriguez for a while until last summer, when she helped out Will Walker with the LTG League, the heir-apparent to the Michigan City Midnight League.
“I helped Bryant Dabney when he had that league,” she said.
Wells saw Rodriguez chasing around, doing one thing after another at Barker, and the thought occurred to him that someone with that kind of energy couldn’t be anything but an asset to the program.
“It was really one of those, why not?, things,” he said. “Everybody knows Tati. She’s a people person. She’d take tickets, do concessions, run the scoreboard, the clock. That’s how a lot of people have gotten started. She’s no afraid to do any work, which leads to being around all the time. It was like, if you’re going to be here, we might as well get something out of you. Let’s get you hired by the school, do the paper work, the background check and make it official.”
Even though she was already juggling a job and taking care of her two sons (Kyson, 3, and Kyaire, 1), Rodriguez jumped at the chance.
“My family’s a big support,” she said. “They come to support the boys almost every game. My family has a day care center. My grandmother moves around like she’s 35. I take the boys there and get them after practice. I make sure (Wells) doesn’t forget anything. I tell his wife (Laura) I keep him in place at basketball. I take the kids who need rides home. It doesn’t stop at home. I’ve got a full schedule, but I’m young, I love it. I’ve got a passion.”
Of all the hats that Rodriguez wears, being a confidant to the players is arguably the most important.
“I love them like a mom,” she said. “We’re so close, they can come to me for everything.
If they have personal stuff going on at home, discipline, they come to me first,” she said. We’ve created a group chat with the assistants and the boys. We can talk about anything. They respect me. They joke around, but they know there’s a time and place to be serious.
I’ve got two sons, now I say I’ve got 14 boys. I deal with their mood swings every day. They’re boys, they’re going to talk their stuff, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. (The coaches) know the game a lot more than I do, but I know (the players’) potential.”
Wells jokes about being on the cutting edge with his coaching staff, but notes how organizations like the NBA and Augusta National Golf Club that were once an old boy networks now have opened their doors to women.
“That’s the world we live in,” he said. “The way we like to do things, relationships with the kids are really important and she has great relationships with the kids.”
Rodriguez teases Wells that he’s not as tough as he was when she knew him at La Porte, but credits him for what he’s building at Michigan City and how he’s integrated her into the staff.
“I know how Wells coaches,” she said. “I can tell you all the plays. When we’re on the bench, I have input.
We meet out here at halftime before we go in (the locker room). A lot of outsiders didn’t know him, so I was kind of like the one to say, he’s a good guy, give him a chance, don’t judge someone beforehand. I don’t think he’s as strict as he needs to be. He’s eased up a little from watching him coach before. I tell him you’re easing your way back into it. He’s getting a little tougher. They’ve created a bond with him. They’re all a family, they all motivate each other. They’re doing great things.”
On top of her busy schedule, Rodriguez plans to get back into school and find a job in her field, so she can pick her hours and work around basketball.
“I’m here six days a week,” she said. “This is my second family now.
One thing I learned coming from La Porte is they’re not as involved with the kids. That’s big to me. Now I’m so attached, I’m thinking about moving transitions, I would still come back for basketball. It’s in my heart. I’m in it for as long as (Wells is) in it.”
