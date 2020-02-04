MICHIGAN CITY — Alanti Biggers is generally a solid role player who shows flashes of scoring potential.
That potential came to fruition in a sectional opener for La Porte, due to some divine inspiration.
Seldom does the junior guard score in double figures. In the most important game of the season, though, Biggers erupted with motivation from the late Kobe Bryant.
Biggers guided all scorers with 18 points, including 13 alone in the pivotal third quarter, helping the Slicers beat South Bend Adams 63-37 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A Michigan City Sectional.
Biggers came up clutch in the postseason, fittingly like Bryant used to do with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It makes it even more special for me, because this is the time my team really needs it,” Biggers said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, so I’m just happy I can go out there and perform to the best of my ability, and know my teammates will back me up.”
Biggers was essential in the third-quarter run, which helped La Porte (16-7) pull away after the Eagles (6-17) cut the deficit to 10 at half.
She drilled three 3-pointers in the period and had five points in the first two minutes to push the lead to 13. The Slicers’ cushion never dipped below 10 after the break.
Biggers’ third-quarter scoring flurry was at least partly fueled by the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
“Kobe Bryant’s death kind of had an impact on me,” Biggers said. “So I feel like he gave me that extra spark, gave me that extra push I needed to come alive for my team.”
Biggers has writing on her arm tape that says, ‘Mamba Mentality- Long Live No. 24 and 2,’ the jersey numbers of the late Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
“That basically just gives me an extra push,” she said. “It reminds me that one of the greatest can’t do it anymore, so I’ve got to do it.”
Biggers added she embraces the ‘Mamba Mentality’ and makes it her own.
In a rematch from only three days earlier, which La Porte won 70-42, it controlled most of the first half Tuesday. But Adams hung around, trailing 27-17 at intermission. Biggers’ play helped change all that.
“What about Alanti Biggers?” Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “She’s just really finding herself. Her teammates have confidence in her, the coaching staff has confidence in her. She just makes good decisions out there. They all find her. They’re taking the best available shot.”
After the break, La Porte also changed to a 1-3-1 defense, allowing it to distance itself. Defense was key as well early in the second period, when the Slicers flustered the Eagles with aggressive pressure to force numerous turnovers. That permitted them to extend the margin to 20-6.
They later led by as much as 15 in the third and ran away with it in the last quarter.
Biggers, who went 4-for-6 behind the arc, was one of three La Porte players to reach double-figure scoring. Ryin Ott tallied 16 points, and Nyla Asad followed with 14. Lauren Pollock corralled 10 rebounds and added four blocks, while Biggers and Ott both had six boards. Asad recorded five rebounds and three steals, and Kayla Jones added nine points and four assists.
The Slicers were excellent at the charity stripe, finishing 15-of-17 (88 percent).
“I was really impressed with our foul shooting,” Walker said. “That’s what we focused on when we came here Monday night. We shot a lot of free throws, a lot, so it pays off.”
Marissa Shelton led Adams with 11 points, and Loryn Higginbotham notched nine.
With the victory, La Porte matched last season’s win total of 16, when it finished 16-8.
The Slicers meet South Bend Riley (12-10) in a Michigan City Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday. La Porte defeated the Wildcats 54-43 on Jan. 25.
“It’s always good to get that first sectional win,” Walker said. “Now we have to prepare for Riley. (Jazmen) Watts had 43 points in the regular-season finale against Elkhart Memorial, so we’re going to have to figure out a way to stop Riley and Watts, who’s an extremely talented player.”
