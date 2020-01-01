Blazers burn the nets
Marquette hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, including five by freshman Jason Kobe, as it smashed Steel City Academy 85-48 in the Mac Jelks Invitational on Wednesday at Bishop Noll. Kobe finished with a career-high 30 points, half of them coming in the first quarter. Jake Tarnow was close behind at 28, while Gary Lewis added 14 for the Blazers (3-8). Steel City, which isn't an Indiana High School Athletic Association member, was playing just its second game.
MCBL resumes Sunday
The Michigan City Basketball League (MCBL) starts with a one-hour skills training session at 1 p.m. Sunday at Krueger Middle School. The league is open to boys and girls in Pre-K to 8th grade. The four-week session costs $30 per child. Sign up online at michigancitybasketballleague.com or in person Sunday.
Hack wins Week 16
There was no need for a tiebreaker in The News-Dispatch Pro Picks games for Week 16 of the NFL season. While three players went 13-3 for the week, only one turned in a form with 14 correct picks – Diane Hack of Michigan City. She wins the $50 first prize. With Week 17 wrapping up the NFL's regular season, the Pro Picks contest will return next season.
Softball clinic at Chesterton Y
The Chesterton YMCA will hosts a softball skills and beginning pitching clinic on three successive Sundays -- Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. The skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. followed by the pitching sessions from 11 to noon. The clinics will be conducted by former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Fees are $40 for each session. Pre-registration is required. Send name, age, session(s) requested and check to: Gilbert Arzola, 212 David Road, Valparaiso. For details, call or text 219-309-3662.
Asad an IBCA weekly nominee
La Porte's Nyla Asad was a nominee for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week honors for Dec. 23-28. District 1 winners were Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Sydney Graber of Homestead and Bailey Kelham of Garrett.
Former Bear Butler at Old-Timers banquet
The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association’s 74th annual banquet is set for Wednesday. Guest speaker is Kevin Butler, the kicker on the 1985 NFL Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bears and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s honoree is Dave Hanaway who has selflessly invested his time in the youth of Northwest Indiana for the past six decades coaching baseball and basketball youth sports in Gary and Crown Point. The banquet’s Master of Ceremonies is Jeff Blanzy, a college basketball analyst and NBC channel 5 sports anchor. Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person. For information, contact Tom Kayes at (219) 736-5269.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.