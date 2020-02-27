While most of the boys basketball teams in the state will wrap up their regular seasons tonight, it’s a rare Friday night off for Michigan City.
The Wolves will be off for a week before playing again Wednesday in the Class 4A La Porte Sectional against the host Slicers, and while a long break isn’t typically ideal, City coach Tom Wells is glad to have his team off its feet.
“I’ve got mixed emotions,” Wells said. “As it turns out, it probably catches us at a pretty good time. We’re a little dinged up. We didn’t have school (Wednesday), we didn’t have practice, (Thursday), it was a two-hour delay, so there will probably be little contact, just to try to get some life back in our legs.”
Wells listed Warren Sails, Caron McKinney, Jose Jenkins and Donye’ Grant as dealing with various issues, in addition to Tahari Watson’s ongoing knee problems.
“If we can make it to Saturday and go at it pretty good, then rest, we’ll still have two days to get a lot done,” Wells said. “I wouldn’t always feel this way about long layoffs, but I’m OK with it in this particular case.”
Hypothetically, Wells would favor having a game on the Friday before sectional, knowing the break could have even wound up being 10 days had the Wolves drawn the bye.
There wasn’t much he could do it about for this season, but it will be something he’ll make note of regarding next season and beyond.
“Playing Friday keeps you in that routine,” he said. “We were scrambling for games this season as it was. We were five short, so we were in no position to be picky about matching up dates. We’re working next year to do something around the holidays. That’s priority No. 1. We’ll deal with the rest of it as we go.”
City finished the regular season 16-6, the third-best record in school history, but has a challenging slate ahead of it in its pursuit of its first sectional title.
On the plus side, it can scout the entire field, if it were so inclined, as everybody else plays tonight with La Porte at Munster, South Bend Adams at New Prairie and Bowman Academy at Culver Academy among the games. The MC-LP game is bracketed with Adams-Mishawaka, while Culver Academy is favored to come out of the other side.
“We’ll definitely all go to games. You never what you can pick up,” Wells said. “I’ll probably end up at La Porte-Munster.
I enjoy Mexican food, so I can go to El Salto and I don’t have to convince my wife to go with.”
