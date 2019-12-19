Sitting down in Rensselaer his freshman year, not knowing where his academic and athletic career were headed, Nate Warnock probably never envisioned finishing college football in a bowl game.
"It's incredible, a once in a lifetime opportunity," the La Porte graduate said Thursday as Kent State was making final preparations for today's Frisco Bowl. "To experience it with all my best friends as a team, I never thought it would turn out this way."
Warnock initially went to St. Joseph's College, where he was in and out of the lineup at guard and tackle as a freshman due to injuries. That spring, the school was abruptly closed down.
"I had to find a new home," Warnock said. "I took a week off to get my mind clear, then I had to fire up the recruiting again."
There were a few offers out there for the former Slicer, including one from the Kent State staff to come there as a preferred walk-on. Former offensive line coach Rob Zeitman saw game film of Warnock and that offer was upgraded to a scholarship.
"I can't thank him enough," Warnock said. "He brought me in and gave me my shot."
Warnock started his entire sophomore season at guard. Flashes head coach Paul Haynes was not renewed and the school hired then Syracuse assistant Sean Lewis om Dec. 2017.
Coaching changes don't always bode well for holdover players, but in Warnock's case, the new staff quickly identified him as a key cog in their rebuilding process.
"Nate was one of the veterans on the team," offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder said. "He already knew the lay of the land. The offensive line was decimated and he was the only guy with any experience, so we built the line around him. He's a constant force in the middle. We're in a much better place on the offensive line than we were two years ago."
Part of the transition included moving Warnock from right guard to center, a position he had never played before.
"I decided why not give it a shot, see how it feels," he said. "I really loved it. You're the quarterback of the offensive line. You're directing traffic. My brothers next to me can count on me, that if they have a question, they're confident I'm going to know the answer."
Center is the toughest spot on the offensive line, given the additional responsibilities of snapping the ball and Warnock has proven to be a mainstay there for Kent State, starting every game the last two seasons.
"He's in the middle of the line, so he sees everything," Sowder said. "He makes all the calls, all the checks, he ID's everything. We're 90 percent shotgun and he has to get the ball back to the quarterback accurately before we do anything, then he has to do his job. His veteran leadership has been important to us."
Warnock compares Kent State line coach to Bob James, his position coach at La Porte.
"He coaches you hard, he coaches the fundamentals," Warnock said. "He makes you do board drills, go through the chutes, all the evil necessities that go with that crazy road for us. Coach James made us respect everyone. Everyone has a job, but you're one whole unit, a team within the team, and I feel that here."
The Flashes were struggling at 3-6 last month before they staged a wild fourth-quarter comeback against Buffalo, overcoming a 27-6 deficit to win 30-27. Subsequent wins over Ball State and Eastern Michigan made Kent State bowl eligible.
"As a team, we never really thought of it as our season possibly being over in three weeks," Warnock said. "We just kept working every day. That game was a huge point in the program, a pinnacle for us. Everything changed from that moment. We took on a different attitude, that we never going to lose another game from that point. We were going to come out with victories. We never lost faith."
The comeback against Buffalo was made a tad sweeter since former La Porte teammate Matt Otwinowski is a linebacker for the Bulls.
"He got one on me and I got one on him," Warnock said. "It's a friendly rivalry. We only had one play where we could go after each other. I ended up over-running it, but he didn't make the play. Our schemes mostly ran away from where he was and our formations were going to the other side."
All's well that ends well though, as Otwinowski's Bulls are almost playing today in the Bahamas Bowl.
Whether the game will be Warnock's last is a decision that remains up in the air. After a week off, he'll talk with family and friends to help him plan his future.
Whichever path Warnock chooses, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder's academics are in good standing. He will do an internship during the second semester and wrap up his class requirements in the summer.
"I've dealt with a lot of injuries," he said, noting a sprained ankle sustained in the season opener with Arizona State and a balky knee that's had to be drained. "We'll see what I'm thinking. It's not anything I'm ready to decide yet."
Frisco Bowl
Today
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
