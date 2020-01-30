MICHIGAN CITY – "We're going to shoot free throws until the cows come home."
Marquette’s bench players may not have heard of the old, rural saying when Fred Mooney turned to them early in the second period of Thursday’s game with Crete-Monee, but they probably got the gist of what the Blazers coach was trying to get across.
In a game that saw both offenses struggle mightily from the field, the hosts compensated by getting to the foul line with regularity, making 12 of 15 freebies in the first half to forge a 24-15 lead.
Foul shots fittingly provided the final margin as Jake Tarnow hit two with 8.4 seconds left and another one at 2.6 in a 53-50 victory that wasn’t ensured until Crete-Monee’s Coy Hampton was long on a step-back 3 off a 60-foot inbounds pass as time expired.
"At the end of the first quarter, we're in the bonus and then in a just a matter of a few seconds, we were shooting two," Mooney said. "Jake has a great ability in getting to the rim and if they're going to foul him, he's going to make a pretty high percentage at the line."
High percentage? How about 93.75? The Blazers senior made 15 of 16, his only miss coming on the back end of a two-shot foul that left the door ajar for the Warriors.
"That one got to me," Tarnow said. "It felt normal, it was my normal routine, but right when I shot, I'm like, that's right. It was great for not practicing for a couple days. I was worried my shot was going to be off. I got my rhythm down. The second half of last season, my confidence was boosted way up. My teammates trusted me. I can shoot the ball, but I'm definitely drive first. I'm quicker than most of these guards, why not take it to the basket and draw fouls? It's just me and the basket."
After Tarnow’s free throws made it 52-50, Crete-Monee tried to save time by letting the ball roll to midcourt, but Vaunte Johnson alertly hopped on it, forcing a held ball with the crucial possession arrow pointing the Blazers' way.
"That's poetic justice," Mooney said. "I can't say enough about Vaunte personally. We had a come to Jesus meeting earlier in the season and he responded correctly, he did what we asked him to do and then he started buying in. We've asked him at 5-foot-10 to play the post. He's not a post player but he's strong as an ox, brings a lot of energy and he's got the heart of a lion. He was there close enough to make a play. During the timeout, we told them, don't let them roll the ball up the floor. It was close enough where the kid didn't pick it up cleanly and Vaunte didn't hesitate for a nano-second. He was on the floor and had the ball."
Johnson also banged a 3, his own field goal, in the third quarter, before a 14-0 Crete-Monee run wiped out a 34-23 Blazers lead.
"Vaunte's play won the game," Tarnow said. "I looked back to guard my guy and he's on the ground with him. He's aggressive, he brings the energy, he does the little things. He's undersized, but he's the strongest guy I know. He's quick, he gets lower than the other guys. It's nice to see him knock down that shot, too. Te' doesn't shoot a lot, but he can hit shots."
An active Marquette 3-2 zone befuddled Crete-Monee from the outset. Unable to find gaps to the basket, it settled for perimeter shots, connecting on just three of 10 from the arc among 15 misses in 20 attempts, coupled with 10 turnovers. The Blazers (4-10) warmed up after grinding through a 7-6 first quarter with freshman Gary Lewis banging a pair of 3s in the second period. Brit Harris and Tarnow followed suit to start the third as Marquette built a 30-17 advantage.
"I can't say enough good things about the hustle, the energy they're starting to buy into," Mooney said. "The big difference is Jake is now trusting the freshmen around him. It's taken a while. He's played behind some pretty big shooters in Colin (Kenney) and Joe (Andershock). He's making corner kicks, we're making a few extra passes, we're knocking down some 3s. We're not a great shooting team yet, but we're making the right passes and taking the right shots."
All but four of Marquette's 13-point lead disappeared before the final frame as Crete-Monee ratcheted up the pressure. On the other end, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hampton went to work on the glass for the Warriors, scoring nine points in the rally. The comeback didn’t end until Tarnow free throws re-tied the game at 36 with 5:47 left.
"We just didn't rotate down quick enough," Mooney said. "(Hampton) was just getting the ball and putting it back."
The score was knotted at 43 when Harris splashed a 3, then dropped a pass to Jason Kobe for a layup following a Lukas Balling steal. Crete-Monee rallied again, tying the Blazers at 50 with 25.3 seconds left when Robert Lewis banked in a 25-footer.
"I like to see (the young guys) come into game with all this pressure and knock down shots, even do the little things," Tarnow said.
After spraining his left ankle eight days earlier against La Lumiere, Tarnow wasn't sure he'd play until game day.
"It felt good," he said. "I had a couple last summer and played within next 24 hours. This one took a couple days. The trainer (Marietta Meuli) was really good. She taped it well, kept it nice and tight. I warmed up without tape to get it loose, and I was OK. I was worried, hoping nothing happens, and it worked out well."
Tarnow had seven rebounds, five steals and four assists to go with his 18 points.
"He had a high ankle sprain, a low ankle sprain, he was in a boot, there was a lot of swelling," Mooney said. "He has a high tolerance of pain. Marietta did a good job. He knew he wasn't going to hurt it anymore. Jake goes all out."
Hampton had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors. Marquette got a boost on the defensive end with the return of junior Jon Allen, who has been out since the opening game of the season, when he hurt his knee at Michigan City.
The teams have played to an outcome of three points or fewer three years in a row.
