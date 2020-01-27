HEBRON – Who can keep a secret?
Drew Eubank can. Matt and Amber Hannon can, too.
As is Porter County Conference tournament tradition, the coach and the parents are among the small handful of people who know the recipient of the M.E. Dinsmoore Mental Attitude Award in advance of the announcement after the Porter County Conference tournament championship Saturday night.
“I found out earlier this week, so I made sure his mom and dad knew so they were here,” Eubank, the Westville boys basketball coach said of Blackhawks senior Jaron Hannon. “It speaks to his character that he wasn’t thinking he might win this award. It probably never even crossed his mind that he could be a candidate. I knew would be shocked by it. It probably says more about him than I can that he’s that humble.”
A glittering resume’ of activities and accomplishments earned Hannon the honor of being his school’s first basketball player to be given the award, which dates back to 1963. The girls award was started in 1979.
“I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting to get called up there. I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know I was nominated,” Hannon said. “It means a lot. My parents push me. Everything I do, I try to do my best. But it’s not just doing the best out there, it’s about doing the right thing. That’s what I strive to do.”
A four-year basketball and volleyball player, Hannon has also run track and cross country throughout high school. He was Westville’s track MVP and mental attitude winner in volleyball, where is a two-time all-PCC selection. Outside of sports, he has also been part of Science Olympiad, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), where he is a four-time state qualifier, Quiz Bowl and Athletic Council for four years. He is a three-year National Honor Society member and also did Academic Super Bowl.
“Kids like Jaron are why you get into coaching, keep coaching,” Eubank said. “He deserves this award. There are a lot of kids who deserve to win an award like this and I’m glad to see him get it. He’s just a really impressive student-athlete. He’s just a great representation of the kind of the kids you want in the school and the community. He’s just a kid everybody’s proud of, that everybody loves. The kids who know him in the conference all like him. I think they’re all happy for him. We had a couple coaches mention they were very impressed by him. He’s just a really great kid. I think he still doesn’t believe he won it.”
Hannon’s aunt Mallory (Blank) Gorski won in the James A. Dold Mental Attitude Award for girls basketball at South Central in 2006.
