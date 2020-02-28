MUNSTER — La Porte couldn't ask for a better start.
Whether it were sophomore forward Grant Ott-Large setting up teammates or his brother, Garrott Ott-Large, and Ethan Osowski knocking down 3-pointers at a high clip, the Slicers could do no wrong. Their size disadvantage didn't seem to matter, as they were creating open opportunities down low with fantastic ball movement.
"That's just kind of how we've been to start off games," La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. "We worked on (facilitating from the post) all week long. But we just couldn't keep that going tonight. That's sort of how we've been all season. We start off hot in the first quarter then we kind of tend to struggle."
This helped La Porte jump out to a 15-10 lead after trailing 6-0 to start the game. But more than just about any sport, basketball is a game of runs. The Slicers' 15-4 run paled in comparison to a 21-2 second-quarter run by Munster Friday night and they paid the price, falling to the Class 4A No. 4 Mustangs, 73-39.
"You've gotta give Munster credit," Benge said. "We practiced running against their zone all week, but it's completely different once you see their length, their athleticism in person. You know, we had 24 at half and 15 the rest of the way. We can't have such long dry spells like that where we can't score."
Munster (20-1) carried its second-quarter momentum into the start of the second half, going on a 24-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Mustangs junior guard Luka Balac really took the wind out of the Slicers midway through the third quarter with as impressive a two possessions as you'll see. He two-hand-jammed home an alley-oop slam, then on the ensuing possession, tomahawked a dunk in following his own steal on the other end to give Munster a 42-24 lead. Then a couple minutes later, Balac threw down another alley-oop and tomahawk dunk for good measure — his third and fourth dunks of the quarter.
"Munster's a great team," Garrott Ott-Large said. "They're ranked one of the best teams in the state and haven't lost really any games for a reason. They're really good at what they do and they stick to their game plan."
While the lopsided loss might have seemed deflating, La Porte didn't take it as such. In fact, it was a solid tune-up game to prepare it for a first-round sectional matchup against its talented rival in Michigan City.
"I think going into sectionals, losing this way tonight will give us more motivation since we lost this way in our last game (of the regular season)," Ott-Large said. "I can't wait for the game with City. There's nothing better than a City-La Porte game in the regular season, especially that last one we played. I'm really looking forward to seeing them in sectionals."
That matchup between the Slicers and Wolves is as highly-anticipated one as can be in the area, as the last time the two played, it was an instant classic. Former La Porte coach Tom Wells exacted revenge as his Michigan City squad came back from down double digits in the fourth quarter to win in the waning moments, silencing a stunned Slicers crowd.
This postseason game will again be played at La Porte (10-12) and will surely bring plenty of hype with it. By playing one of Indiana's best teams in Munster Friday night, the Slicers got a taste of how they need to play if they're to best the Wolves this time around.
"This isn't a great last game to get ready for next week," Benge said. "But we're 0-0 now and anything can happen, especially being at home for sectionals. That's huge that we'll be at our home floor."
