Girls Basketball
Class 4A Michigan City Sectional
First Round
Michigan City 54, Mishawaka 44
Mishawaka;0;7;7;30;—;44
Michigan City;7;12;18;17;—;54
MISHAWAKA
Skylar Kempf 0-2 0-0 0, Alexis Shambaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Bobos 3-8 11-15 19, Isabella Kukla 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Juanita Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Banks 2-4 0-0 4, Emma Wendt 1-7 6-6 9, Madelyn Wyllie 2-6 1-2 6, Kryslyn Shelton 2-7 0-0 6. Totals — 10-35 18-23 44.
MICHIGAN CITY
Tyrina Jeanes 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Halfacre 5-20 3-4 15, Mary Pat Kelley 0-6 2-4 2, Jaden Smallwood 3-7 0-0 6, Te’Asia Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, A’Syah Lemons 0-2 0-0 0, Ariana Lemons 2-4 3-6 7, Amira Wair 0-0 0-0 0, Dolores Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Trinity Thompson 6-9 9-13 21, Sativa Santana 1-2 1-2 3. Totals — 17-51 18-29 54.
3-point shooting: Mishawaka 4-15 (Wendt 1-5, Wyllie 1-4, Shelton 2-6); Michigan City 2-18 (Halfacre 2-11, Kelley 0-4, As. Lemons 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Santana 0-1). Turnovers: Mishawaka 23, Michigan City 17. Total fouls: Mishawaka 21, Michigan City 21. Fouled out: None. Records: Mishawaka 1-22, Michigan City 10-13.
La Porte 63, South Bend Adams 37
S.B. Adams;4;13;9;11;—;37
La Porte;15;12;15;21;—;63
S.B. ADAMS
Whitney Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Loryn Higginbotham 4-15 1-4 9, McKenna Leichty 3-4 0-0 6, Brooklyn Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Lazia Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Myah Allen 0-1 2-2 2, Marissa Shelton 3-11 4-4 11, Sigur Samaya 1-1 0-0 2, Lei McCann 0-0 0-0 0, Laila Williams 2-9 1-2 5, Mikayla Crumbley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 14-45 8-12 37.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 5-10 4-4 18, Aydin Shreves 1-2 0-0 2, Natalie Thiem 1-2 1-2 3, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 3-8 2-2 9, Hannah Hartsburg 0-0 0-0 0, Ryin Ott 6-13 4-4 16, Nyla Asad 5-12 3-3 14, Abigail Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Danielle Krontz 0-0 1-2 1, Lauren Pollock 0-3 0-0 0, Shelby Linn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 21-50 15-17 63.
3-point shooting: S.B. Adams 1-5 (Higginbotham 0-1, Shelton 1-3, Williams 0-1); La Porte 5-15 (Biggers 4-6, Jones 1-3, Ott 0-4, Asad 0-2). Turnovers: S.B. Adams 17, La Porte 11. Total fouls: S.B. Adams 14, La Porte 15. Fouled out: Williams. Records: S.B. Adams 6-17, La Porte 16-7.
Class 3A John Glenn Sectional
First Round
South Bend Washington 58, New Prairie 41
New Prairie;11;14;13;3;—;41
S.B. Washington;17;14;13;14;—58
NEW PRAIRIE
Bri Podemski 1-3 0-0 2, Eva Dodds 8-20 2-2 23, Sage Mougin 1-6 0-0 2, Rachel Deutscher 1-7 0-2 2, Maddie McSurley 1-6 2-2 4, Jaiden Winters 1-3 0-0 3, Jordan Winters 2-13 0-4 5, Natalie Yacullo 0-0 0-0 0, Julianna Warfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 15-58 4-10 41.
S.B. WASHINGTON
Asia Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, RaShunda Jones 6-17 4-4 16, Camiya Robinson 1-3 3-6 6, Amiyah Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Corya McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, Mila Reynolds 11-20 6-7 32, Arienya Maholmes 0-1 0-0 0, Nyah Porter 1-1 0-0 2, LeRonda Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0, Francisca Galicia 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 21-46 13-17 58.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 7-33 (Dodds 5-15, Jo. Winters 1-9, Ja. Winters 1-2, Mougin 0-4, Deutscher 0-2, Podemski 0-1); S.B. Washington 5-13 (M. Reynolds 4-6, Robinson 1-2, Jones 0-3, Maholmes 0-1). Rebounds: New Prairie 30 (McSurley 12); S.B. Washington 29 (M. Reynolds 7). Assists: New Prairie 10 (Mougin 2, McSurley 2, Ja. Winters 2, Jo. Winters 2); S.B. Washington 8 (Jones 3, Robinson 3). Steals: New Prairie 3 (Dodds, McSurley, Ja. Winters); S.B. Washington 4 (Robinson 2). Blocks: New Prairie 1 (Jo. Winters); S.B. Washington 4 (Phillips, M. Reynolds, Maholmes, Galicia). Team fouls: New Prairie 15; S.B. Washington 11. Records: New Prairie 4-19, S.B. Washington 18-7.
Class 2A Hebron Sectional
First Round
South Central 54, Rensselaer 36
South Central;11;12;18;13;—;54
Rensselaer;5;9;11;11;—;36
SOUTH CENTRAL
Delanie Gale 3-8 3-6 11, Faith Biggs 3-12 1-5 8, Abbie Tomblin 5-11 1-1 11, Amber Wolf 4-8 6-12 14, Olivia Marks 2-8 2-6 6, Lillian Tolmen 0-1 0-2 0, Lexy Wade 2-4 0-0 4, Elle Kimmel 0-4 0-0 0. Totals — 19-56 13-32 54.
RENSSELAER
Abby Ahler 1-3 3-4 5, Avree Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Van Meter 4-17 1-2 12, Lexi Healey 4-7 1-3 9, Jessie Ringen 2-14 4-5 8, Morgan Van Meter 1-6 0-0 2, Kinzey Goodman 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Redlin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals — 12-51 9-14 36.
3-point field goals: Gale 2, Biggs (SC); S. Van Meter 3 (R). Leaders — Wolf 17 (SC), S. Van Meter 8 (R). Steals: Tomblin 7 (SC), Healey 5 (R). Team fouls: South Central 19, Rensselaer 22. Fouled out: Ringen (R). Records: South Central 17-7, Rensselaer 13-11.
