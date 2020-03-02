MICHIGAN CITY – As sectional play tips off around the state today, the longest streak of titles resides with Marquette, which hasn’t lost in the first week of the post-season since 2013.
And save for a couple of points, the string could be two years longer.
“We lost to Triton by a point two years in a row,” said Blazers coach Fred Mooney, who came to the Catholic school as an assistant to Donovan Garletts in 2011. “It’s a great feeling because there’s a lot of hard work that went into it. When I first came here, the program was kind of at the bottom and we wanted to start a winning tradition again. It started with changing the culture, developing a winning mentality. We had some nice pieces.”
The Blazers’ impressive run began in 2014, when current Valparaiso University senior Ryan Fazekas led them to the Class A state title. Marquette made it back a year later, falling to Barr-Reeve in a championship rematch.
Despite graduating four starters who accounted for nearly 1,400 points as seniors, Marquette kept its roll going in 2016 despite the success factor move to 2A, advancing to the regional with a balanced roster that didn’t feature a player averaging more than 12 points per game.
The star power returned in ‘17 when sophomore Colin Kenney (now at Furman) became the face of the program, recording 1,730 points in a three-year stretch during which he guided the Blazers within a basket of the state finals his sophomore year. Narrow regional losses to Andrean followed the last two seasons, including a one-pointer a year ago, when the 59ers went on to win state in Class 2A.
“Our athletic director Katie (Collignon) works hard on the schedule,” Mooney said. “Our schedule the last several years has not been easy. I guess we can say we’re battle-tested going into the post-season. Two years ago, we were injury-plagued and started getting healthy. Last year, we did not have a deep bench again and we took Andrean to the last play of the game. A lot of people said they didn’t see that coming, but I had said, don’t count us out because we felt like we could win.”
As Marquette’s bid for No. 7 begins Wednesday night, much has changed, first and foremost the Blazers’ sectional site. After four years in a comparatively easier sectional, they were moved into the Region gauntlet with the 59ers and host Bowman Academy. While the sectional isn’t quite the buzz saw it’s been in recent years, it’s still a big step up from Marquette’s former digs, where its chances to extend its postseason roll would’ve been appreciably better.
“It’s kind of ironic Bishop Noll, Andrean, Marquette and Bowman get put in the same sectional and we’re in the same bracket. Go figure,” Mooney said. “There’s no doubt in my mind if we had stayed where we were, we would’ve been the favorite. We can’t control that.”
With just one returning varsity player in point guard Jake Tarnow, Marquette was 4-12 a few weeks ago before winning going 4-2 down the stretch, its losses coming in competitive games with 4A Lake Central and Goshen.
‘We started out knowing full well that we were short-handed with veteran players,” Mooney said. “Jake and Vaunte Johnson have done a great job showing senior leadership. We had to play through the school of hard knocks, the freshmen had to grow up before their time. We had a lot of sophomores who didn’t have varsity experience either. We’ve got the 72nd-hardest schedule in the state and that’s not counting La Lumiere, Crete-Monee and Victory Christian. I told the kids from day one we’re not going to focus on the wins, we’re going to focus on getting better by possession. That was hard to do, especially for guys who want to win. They look at the records and wonder, when are the wins going to come?”
Thanks to the maturation of a young roster and the late-season eligibility of sophomore Kaden Manna, Marquette is much improved from the team that was run 82-59 by Andrean on Jan. 11. Mooney knows they’ll have to be.
“We feel like we are much more equipped,” he said. “We were at their place, it was a three-point game going to fourth quarter. We had a six-man rotation, four guys with four fouls. (Gary) Lewis didn’t play, (John) Allen didn’t play.”
Andrean (10-13) has had its fair share of struggles in its title defense season, losing state finals star Kyle Ross, who was eventually kicked off the team following an early-season suspension. A rigorous schedule took its toll, but February wins over 2A Blackford (18-5) and Gary West Side, along with competitive losses to 4A No. 4 Munster and 3A No. 11 Hammond show the 59ers are still a dangerous tourney team, one with considerably more experience than the Blazers.
“We’re not going to go away quietly, I don’t care who we’re playing,” Mooney said. “We’ve played some really, really good teams and we’ve played hard until the last whistle blows, and we’ll do that in the sectional. It has been a goal of ours that we’ve kept in the forefront of what we’re trying to do all season long. Is it attainable? absolutely. Do some good things have to happen? Sure. Right now, we’re healthy, we’re shooting better, so let’s play hard, play smart, have some fun, and see what happens. We can’t control anything but what we do, so we just want to do it to the best of our ability, and we’ll live with it.”
Bowman (12-7) and Noll (10-12) meet in Wednesday’s opener at 6 with the Blazers and 59ers to follow.
