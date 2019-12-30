Just the beginning

MICHIGAN CITY — For Will Walker, Sunday's high school alumni basketball tournament between Michigan City, La Porte, Westville and Chesterton —won by the Slicers over the Wolves — was a solid first step to bigger things.
"We want to get this event as big as the one in Gary," Walker said. "They raised about $20,000 last year. That's a pipe dream right now, but with this being the first year doing this, if we can keep building this up, hopefully we can get there one day."
Walker and Michigan City classmate/fellow Wolves assistant coach Antonio Hurt successfully organized Sunday's tournament between four area teams, but their visions for the future of this event is much larger.
The two are already in talks to make a Duneland Athletic Conference alumni tournament in the spring with all eight high schools: Chesterton, Crown Point, La Porte, Lake Central, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, and Valparaiso. Five of the eight have already confirmed teams for the tournament, with Walker and Hurt still waiting to hear back from Crown Point, Lake Central and Portage.
"It would be really cool to be able to have all the alumni play against guys they went up against years ago in high school," Walker said. "Having all those schools coming together, too, it would create a lot of fundraising. The basketball talent to come out of the DAC is pretty great, too. It'd make for some real solid competition."
Walker's last statement is what could set aside this tournament from the rest. Aside from Walker, who earned NAIA Player of the Year honors during his time at Bethel and played professionally overseas for eight years, the DAC is loaded with talent. Mitch McGary (Chesterton) played in the National Basketball Association and Glenn Robinson III (Lake Central) currently does.
Robinson plays for the Golden State Warriors in his sixth year in the NBA. He's hopped around since being the 40th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but has proven himself to be a solid bench player throughout his tenure. Robinson is in the midst of his best season as a professional, averaging 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shooting over 39 percent from 3-point range on a depleted Warriors team.
McGary, a teammate of Robinson's at the University of Michigan, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons from 2014 to 2016. He had a fairly accomplished career in Ann Arbor, where he played a pivotal role on a 2013 national runner-up Michigan squad. McGary was a promising post player coming out of college after two years, getting drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft.
"I would've loved to see Will and Mitch go at each other in the post today," Hurt said. "Maybe we could get Glenn to come play for Lake Central, too. Having those three guys in one tournament would be a really cool thing to see."
If not for a last-second work emergency, McGary and Walker would have matched up against one another down low in the first game of the tournament Sunday afternoon. The two still play each other in recreational leagues and will likely face off in the spring alumni tourney. Walker and Hurt both expect it to be a great success if all eight schools can field a team.
"Hopefully it goes well enough to where the Gary schools want to do this with us, too (since their tournament is so profitable)," Walker said. "But as long as this puts basketball more at the forefront of the culture in Michigan City again, I'll be happy. That's one of the main reasons Antonio and I decided to start this tournament."
