MICHIGAN CITY — In the spring of 2019, current Michigan City sophomore Sarah Weber accompanied her friend to one of diving coach Bruce Powalski's "Wednesday Dive Clubs" at Elston Middle School, where the Wolves' dive team practices and competes.
She didn't think too much of it at the time — just something fun to do with her friend that she might be able to do well in, given her gymnastics background. That was her main sport, anyway. She couldn't take up both gymnastics and diving; they're both in the same winter sports season. Because of that, this clinic was merely for entertainment.
Weber stood on the meter-high diving board and performed a move that her and most gymnasts are familiar with: a backward somersault with a 360-degree twist. She was able to execute it at a high level naturally, but what came next caught Powalski's attention. Weber completed a forward, double-somersault in mid-air, landing perfectly, feet-first.
"To do that many somersaults in the air, never diving before, is really impressive," Powalski said. "Now, she had her gymnastics background, which helps. But still, it's not very often you see someone with that natural ability."
The more Weber dove, the more she fell in love with the sport. She spent the summer training for both gymnastics and diving in an effort to try to decide which sport to participate in during her sophomore year.
Powalski is one of the few coaches at Michigan City that doesn't work for the school, limiting what he can do as a coach in the summers due to the committed hours of his job during the day. Weber dove with the Wolves' team during the summer and fall, but Powalski wasn't able to see her progress. Thankfully for him, she chose diving over gymnastics in what was a surprise to herself.
"In the summer, I was just planning on doing gymnastics and diving and just decide later," Weber said. "And then, something just clicked in my head, like, 'OK, this is what I'm good at.' Like, I love gymnastics. But it just wasn't my time anymore. Diving kind of took the fun parts out of gymnastics — floor, flips and what not — and took away the parts I didn't like, like vault."
Weber was quickly progressing into one of, if not the best girls diver for Michigan City during the season's early practices. But a monumental test loomed ahead in late December with the Warsaw Invitational.
It was the first big competition of Weber's young diving career, and a difficult one at that. She would have to complete 11 dives instead of six — a gauntlet that typically showcases one's flaws and what they need to work on improving.
"With six dives, you can hide your ugly cousins in the closet," Powalski said. "But you can't do that on an 11-dive (meet). And she came in third place in Warsaw. That's when the lights came on in the closet. She was terrific."
That day in Warsaw was when Powalski and Weber realized she was capable of competing at the highest stage in just her first season in the sport. With the continued progression of Weber's vast repertoire, she solidified herself as one of the better divers in the region.
On Saturday, that was all validated to the rest of the Duneland Athletic Conference. With a score of 338.65, Weber took home second-place honors at the conference meet in Crown Point.
"I wasn't expecting that at all," Weber said. "I always go into meets like that scared, thinking I'm going to get last. It was surprising because I usually am kind of pessimistic going into those things. But when I end up finishing high like I did, it made me feel a lot better."
The mental aspect of diving is the next step Weber and Powalski are working on to take her ability to the next level. As a first-time diver. that's to be expected, even with the unexpected success she's seen thus far.
But to achieve her goals of making state, becoming the best diver in the DAC, and diving in college, taking care of the mental part of the sport is crucial to how far she can grow.
"With a gymnast diving, there's a lot of glass ceilings, where they reach that glass ceiling and they don't get any higher," Powalski said. "Sarah has managed to break through a couple of those glass ceilings — the biggest being head-first entries, which is not natural for a gymnast. She still has to break through one or two more glass ceilings; which she can still make it to top four in sectionals without breaking those glass ceilings. She's that talented."
Both Weber and Powalski would love for her to qualify for state this year, even if she finishes in last place. Being able to experience such a pressure-packed meet would prove monumentally beneficial to Weber's mental progression, competing on the biggest prep stage in Indiana as an underclassman.
"I wanna go to state really bad this year," she said. "Well, knock on wood. That's my goal for this year. I want to make it to state. I don't care where I place; I just want to make it."
With the progression Weber has made in less than a year's time, a state appearance certainly seems in the works. Her combination of work ethic and natural ability make her potential in the sport nearly limitless.
"I always raise the bar for her, and she breaks it every time," Powalski said. "She's got a great work ethic. She's learned a lot of dives the hard way, where you burn to learn, and she gets back up every time until she gets it right. She's so fearless and driven. She's going to do great things."
