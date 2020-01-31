Boys Basketball
Fort Wayne South at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
La Porte at Concord, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
New Prairie at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Adams at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton Invitational (La Porte, Michigan City and South Central), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Northern Indiana Conference meet at Elkhart Central (New Prairie), 8 a.m.
Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Valparaiso (La Porte and Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Northern Indiana Conference meet at Elkhart Central (New Prairie), 8 a.m.
Wrestling
La Porte Sectional (La Porte, Michigan City and New Prairie), 9 a.m.
