In sports, experience is often the best teacher.
Frankton and Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker are hoping that’s the case for the Class 2A semistate as he returns a team to the high school equivalent of the Final Four for the second time in three years.
“We’ve got three, four kids who all dressed and played meaningful minutes in the 2018 game,” Hamaker said. “We’re pretty blessed in Madison County and Frankton to play in really big games where the gym is packed over the course of the season. We’re thankful to have that following and support system. It’s a special place.”
Hoops success is nothing new to the school, which has had a boys or girls team win a sectional five years in a row. Frankton won the 2A boys state title in 2017 and reached semistate last season before losing to Andrean in double overtime. The girls were sectional champions in 2016 and won the regional in ‘18, falling in the semistate to Central Noble. Hamaker is 149-76 in his ninth year at the school, split into stints of three and six years.
Wes Bucher has guided South Central to 40 wins and sectional titles over the last two seasons, though the Satellites can’t quite replicate the semistate atmosphere. S.C. will have its own hearty contingent despite not getting to play in its home county, having sold out its allotted advance sale tickets.
“The biggest thing for us is to not let the moment get the best of us,” he said. “After all, it is the 29th game of the year. I just want to say how blessed we are to have the community support that we’ve had. We’re just grateful for having the opportunity to play in this game.”
While S.C. has Amber Wolf and Abbie Tomblin averaging in double figures offensively, four Eagles score between 8.1 and 9.0 points per game.
“We don’t have a player in double digits scoring, but this is the best team I’ve ever coached,” Hamaker said. “We’ve had six players lead us in scoring. It’s a team sport and we talk all the time about working together. They play well together. They’ll give up a good shot to get a better one. It’s the type of team you want to have the opportunity to coach at some time in your career.”
On the other end, Frankton hangs its hat on its half-court defense, mixing up what it runs.
“We make sure we’re disciplined – you’ll hear me yell from the sidelines – no matter what defense we’re in,” he said. “Everybody has to know where they’re supposed to be, where they’re supposed to move to, so no one’s out of position. We’re long, but we’re not as long as South Central. We’re not going to go for the big play, the steal, a lot. It’s great if it happens but it probably has a one in 10 success rate. We’re just trying to be lock down. Our goal is to frustrate you for four quarters.”
Hamaker considers the key to the game to be Frankton’s ability to limit South Central’s transition game.
“They like to get down the court,” he said. “They’ll mix up that 1-3-1 with man to man and an occasional run and jump. We scouted them harder than anyone in the tournament. We’re definitely stoked and absolutely ready to go.”
Bucher expects Frankton push the tempo as well when it has the chance.
“We know that they like to run the floor like we do,” he said. “I’ll need to make sure we get back and get set up defensively, yet still push the pace on the defensive side of things. They have some impressive size, so we will have to be sure to box out every single possession. And with that size, we will have some advantages inside if we can keep them out of the lane.”
