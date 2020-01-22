MICHIGAN CITY -- Inside the three-minute mark of Wednesday's game, with the outcome long well in hand and the student fans exchanging barbs to occupy their attention, the La Lumiere kids got the final say.
"50, 50, 50," they chanted as the margin reached half a century at the Scholl Center
So, it begs the question, when you lose 84-35 but it's against a nationally-ranked prep school with three Division I recruits, is it fun?
"I know what you're saying," Marquette's Jake Tarnow said while getting his ankle iced and wrapped for a sprain. "It's always fun, especially for me, to play competition like that in high school. Those are guys I'm going to see on TV the next three, four years. I can tell my family about this in years to come. I thought I handled the pressure well and played well. That makes me feel like the hard work I've put in is paying off."
Marquette shot 5 of 25 in the first half, including 2 of 13 from the arc, and fell behind 47-14, but hung tough for the third eight minutes, only getting outscored 18-15.
"I'll take the energy," Blazers coach Fred Mooney said. "The kids didn't quit. We had three, four freshmen on the floor at a given time and they didn't back down. Our goal was to win possessions, to try to win the 50-50 balls. They were in position to take charges. They were outmanned and undersized, but they gave it everything they could give. That's what people in the stands took notice of, not the score. I couldn't be more proud of the effort."
Mooney actually referenced a biblical verse and it wasn't the obvious David vs. Goliath analogy.
"There's a story in the Bible of a woman who gave a mite," he said. "It's not a lot, but it's everything she had. There were people who could give a lot more, but she was mentioned in history over all of them because it was everything she had, and that's what our kids. I can honestly say they could walk off the court feeling like winners even though the score didn't indicate it."
Wendell Green, Jr. (Eastern Kentucky) topped all scorers with 27 points, including an electric second quarter when he piled up 19 points, two 3s, one of them from just inside the mid-court logo, and four steals. Purdue recruit Jaden Ivey posted 24 points with three 3s, while 6-foot-11 Treyton Thompson owned the paint with 12 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three dunks.
"It was a good experience," said Tarnow, who led Marquette with 11 points. "It's not about the score, it's about what we want to do in a game. There are a lot of good things we can take away from this. The score's not relevant. I think we did pretty well."
La Lumiere played without 6-foot-8 Jeremy Sochan and 7-1 Rocco Muratori, while Denham Wojcik saw limited minutes after landing hard on his hip in the first half.
"I've played in AAU against (Wojcik)," Tarnow said. "I remember because we lost by one. I see guys like that a lot in the summer, just not that many of them on one team."
