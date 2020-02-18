MICHIGAN CITY – With a lengthy offer list that includes Iowa, Butler, Xavier Purdue, Indiana and Notre Dame, South Bend Riley junior guard Blake Wesley undoubtedly has a Division-I future ahead of him.
“Blake is a versatile inside-outside kid that plays every position,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said before Tuesday’s 66-63 win over Wesley and the Wildcats.
The recruiting landscape is much less clear for Michigan City’s Jamie Hodges, Jr. as a freshman, but the Wolves guard seemed to have a sense for the moment when he took the court opposite of Wesley and Riley, scoring a career-high 28 points with six 3s in the victory.
While Wesley struggled early missing his first five shots and turning the ball over a couple times, Hodges seized center stage, drilling a pair of deep 3s and taking a steal for an and-one to ignite City to a quick 16-7 advantage. The Wildcats gave up the ball eight times in the opening period against City’s pressure defense.
The 6-foot-5 Wesley eventually warmed to the task, hitting a pair of 3s of his own and his 11-point second quarter headed a free throw-boosted Riley charge that reduced the spread to three (42-39) by the end of an entertaining, wide-open half.
Hodges kept rolling right into the break, showing perimeter shooting aggressiveness and depth that hadn’t been the forte of his dribble attack and mid-range style for the majority of his impressive freshman season. With three more triples in the second quarter, he had eclipsed his season-high for 3s in a game by the half-way point.
MC went cold from the arc in the third quarter and Riley used an advantage on the glass to take a 51-48 edge to the final period.
“Riley is athletic and can be very disruptive defensively,” Wells said. “We will have to do a great job taking care of the ball and keep them off the offensive glass.”
Hodges’ sixth triple tied the game at 58 with 2:13 left and Dez’Mand Hawkins’ free throws made it 60-58 Wolves with 1:16 left. After an Omarion Hatch steal, his fourth, Caron McKinney made two more foul shots at 38.4 to put City up four. Wesley countered with a 25-footer to bring Riley to 62-61 with 28.4 to go, but Hatch and Donye’ Grant, the latter’s coming after an MC steal, both made two free throws to enable the Wolves to hang on.
Wesley finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds for Riley (11-9). “As with most high-scoring players, you just have to make him earn his baskets and limit the free throws and easy ones,” Wells said. Hawkins contributed 14 points for City (15-5), which reached 15 wins for just the third time in school history.
Note: For a complete report on the game, visit www.thenewsdispatch.com.
