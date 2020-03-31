It all started off as a hobby, a way to pass time with friends.
Justin Bragg was a junior at the University of Illinois and a member of the club soccer team – the only men’s soccer team at the university. His roommate started playing a video game that was fairly new at the time, called “League of Legends.” He suggested Bragg start playing when he’s not studying or practicing, considering Bragg’s competitive nature.
“League,” as gamers call it for short, was just getting its start back then. It’s described by its publisher, Riot Games, as “a team-based strategy game where two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy the other’s base.”
Since its release in October 2009, League has become one of the most popular games in the world, with over 80 million users playing it per month. Bragg was just getting in on the ground floor of the game’s rise to prominence, but League was just something fun to do in his free time.
“I didn’t play too many video games back then,” said Bragg, Purdue Northwest’s newly-announced e-sports coach. “When I was in college, I played basketball and soccer in most of my free time, aside from actual schoolwork. But League was a way for me to connect with my friends that I didn’t play those sports with. I played for fun for about two-and-a-half years, then once I knew I wasn’t going to be a professional soccer player, I decided to put more time into something. And that something was getting better at League.”
Bragg describes himself as one of the more competitive people he knows, no matter the activity. Once his soccer days came to an end, his outlet for continuing to compete with a team was League of Legends. The difference between Bragg and the majority of League players was his mindset and work ethic to become one of the best.
He played for hours on end, trying different tactics in certain situations to determine the best way to go about his game. But what helped him jump from a casual gamer to a professional was watching the best players in the world play on a video game streaming website and app called Twitch.
Just as professional football and basketball players study film just as much or more than they practice, Bragg did as such when devoting his time to improving in League. He took notes on what they did in different situations, trying to implement those into his game any chance he got. With how unpredictable any given game of League can be, this took up hours upon hours of Bragg’s days, weeks, months.
“People go to the YMCA and play basketball and soccer all the time, and most of them are doing it for fun or to work out,” Bragg said. “But going to the NBA or MLS, it takes a different mindset and work ethic. It all depends on what your end-goal is. And gaming is the same way. A lot of people play games for fun instead of trying to get better. But make no mistake about it, it takes just as much time and effort to become really good as a professional gamer as it takes a professional athlete at whatever sport they play.”
Film study and repetition improved the mental and physical aspects of his game, so much so that he got the chance to play professionally in the League of Legends Challenger Series. The Challenger Series works in the same way the English soccer leagues do, with promotion and relegation. The worst four teams in the top league got sent down to the league a step below, where the four best teams from that league were promoted to the top level of competition.
Bragg’s professional career was so successful that at one point, he ranked in the top-10 best League of Legends players in North America. He played with and against some of the world’s best players to this day – something he still can’t believe he was fortunate enough to do. Bragg has played in the Challenger and Grandmaster tiers of the game over the past five years – the top two tiers attainable in League of Legends, where 0.018 percent and 0.044 percent of players in the world play, respectively.
“I didn’t get to play the entire (season) because I had a full-time job, but I played the good majority of a (season) for a professional team,” Bragg said. “It didn’t last very long, but I loved my time doing so. I played with and against some of the best players in the world. Overall, it was a really good experience.”
Once Bragg’s professional career started coming to an end, collegiate e-sports started to rise. Seeing as he already had experience coaching soccer and basketball, he figured he’d get into the e-sports coaching world. Bragg started off at Illinois College, helping it nab wins against some of the best teams in the country in Grandview, Wichita State and the University of Missouri.
He came to Illinois College in a similar situation to where Purdue Northwest currently is, where they were just starting their e-sports program. The Blueboys solely competed in League of Legends in Bragg’s time there, and that’s where the Pride will start as well. However, he has much bigger plans for his coming years at the helm.
“It’s not ‘if’ we’re going to expand to other games, it’s ‘when’ we’re going to,” Bragg said. “The probability is looking like Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros, those kind of games. There’s a lot of administrative things we have to figure out first before we figure out what other games we’re going to have in the fall of 2021.”
Bragg will hit the ground running recruiting when he starts at Purdue Northwest the first full week of April. Recruiting has been suspended for a vast majority of schools across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, but the perk of e-sports is that everything is virtual. With the hours Bragg has put in watching and playing against the best players in the world, one has to assume he knows just what to look out for to build a successful program.
