Note: The following article was written by Melana Bucher, the wife of South Central girls basketball coach Wes Bucher following Saturday’s Class 2A semistate in Logansport.
The energy in the Logansport Berry Bowl gymnasium Saturday night was nothing short of electric as the Satellites took to the floor to compete in the Class 2A semistate championship.
Students, family, friends, alumni and past Satellites players made the trek to cheer their team to victory. The energy grew as the Satellites overcame a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 55 at the end of regulation.
You could feel the energy from the crowd turn to heartache as the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read Frankton 62, South Central 61. Watching seniors Amber Wolf and Faith Biggs express their disappointment was hard for the S.C. community to watch.
This moment, seen as a devastating loss, should be considered for review. What led to this championship game is anything but a loss, and holds more value than two championship trophies, some nets and beautiful pictures (although those are nice).
The players accomplished something above and beyond the physical game of basketball; they have won the battle of their minds. At the end of the day, the biggest Goliath is yourself.
The beginning of the 2019-2020 season showed promise for the Satellites, being favored to win against local perennial powerhouses Chesterton, Morgan Township, Valparaiso and Knox. Yet somehow, the ladies could not make it over that last turn to get them to victory in these tough but winnable games.
Coaches Wes Bucher and Scotty Marks noticed that the girls would walk into these games with the mentality that “these teams are good” and that alone put up a mental roadblock. Their confidence sank once the game began to sway in the direction of the other teams.
After several years of working underneath coaches Rick Budka and Daryl Iseminger, who preached the idea of being mentally tough, the next step for coach Bucher seemed obvious – it was time to make a change to their mental approach of a big game.
Near the end of the season, coach Bucher stopped practice to talk to the girls about overcoming adversity. He explained that they freeze when it came to the big games, and the moment would sneak up on them and consume their efforts. He preached on the idea of trusting themselves and their abilities.
The next drill that practice was a drill that required setting a scoring goal and then hitting that goal in five minutes of consistent up-and-down-court shooting. When the team does not reach their goal they run timed sprints for the difference between their final score and their goal.
The team’s highest shot record at the time was 123; which in itself is ambitious. Coach Bucher turned to Biggs, and asked, “What is our goal today, Faith?” Her response hit hard on the issue at hand. When Faith replied with a goal of 130 (knowing sprints were on the line), her teammates looked wide- eyed and gave remarks like, “Why would you pick that number?!” or “No way could we do that!”
Coach Bucher explained that this reaction was exactly the problem, being faced with adversity and without a wink, doubting what they were capable of accomplishing. Coach Bucher’s point was finally starting to come across to the team. The seniors, Lexy Wade, Wolf and Biggs began the drill by shouting at the team to focus and take pride in themselves and their work.
From what coach described, the girls were pumped and were ready to prove they had the mental attitude it would take to achieve their goal. Hitting shot after shot, the girls continued to strengthen their confidence in themselves and each other through constant high fives and encouraging words. With seconds left, they realized they were not only hitting their goal of 130 shots made, but exceeding it by five.
That 10-minute segment was the pivotal moment in the season that took the team’s spirits from “probably not” to “oh, yes we can”. From that practice on, they continued to reach and exceed 130 each practice until the end of the season – high-fiving one another along the way.
A week later, the Satellites found themselves in the sectional championship. At halftime, coach Bucher talked about this being an opportunity to “draw a line in the sand” and never look back, reiterating the same message that was locked in the day of Biggs’ ambitious scoring goal. For the first time all year, the big moment was not something overwhelming, but embraced. With that, the first 2A sectional championship for SC was won.
The girls continued to overcome deficits in intense moments by coming back in both the regional semifinal and the regional championship games. The tears shared after the regional championship game were coming from something deeper than the victory; It was the growth of the team, the ability to fight through adversity, and the big efforts late in games.
So when we look back at the semistate game and the loss that eventually came to be, let us not think of this as a loss. Let us remember the nine-point come back in the final quarter, the sweat left on the floor after diving for loose balls without a thought, the fists pumped in the air on the entire side of the Berry Bowl after Delanie Gale’s late 3, the ambitious drives from Abbie Tomblin, the emotional leadership and huge fourth quarter from Wolf the tenacious, never quitting rebounding from Olivia Marks, Biggs’ big drive late to give us the lead in OT, and the team behind coach Bucher cheering on the every move of the five on the floor.
At the end of the day, all of this excitement only came to be because these girls beat something bigger than the other team on the floor – their own personal Goliath.
