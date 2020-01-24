Westville baseball signups Sunday
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
4-time All-Star Alana Beard retires from WNBA after 15 yearsLOS ANGELES (AP) — Alana Beard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who won a WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks, is retiring after 15 years.
In 2016, she helped the Sparks win a third WNBA title. She is third in all-time steals in the league with 710. Beard won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 and ‘18.
She also played for the Washington Mystics.
The Sparks announced her decision Thursday. Team managing partner and governor Eric Holoman thanked Beard for what he called her “historic contributions” to the franchise and the league.
The guard-forward from Shreveport, Louisiana, was a four-time All-Star.
Beard had career averages of 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 43% from the field. She started 402 of 419 regular-season games and made 42 playoff appearances.
Beard was taken second overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Mystics. She attended Duke, where she became the first NCAA player to score 2,600 points, dish out 500 assists and record 400 steals.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez to become U.S. citizen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen.
Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Royals FanFest main stage Friday at the Kansas City Convention Center to take the oath of allegiance, the Royals said in a news release. “I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” Perez said in the release. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”
Perez signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old prospect from Venezuela, but shot through the minor league system. He made his big league debut in 2011 and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Royals’ five-game World Series win over the New
Bears hike ticket prices after disappointing yearLAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year.
The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6 percent to 5.3 percent for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3 percent and 4.3 percent for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April.
