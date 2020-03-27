Back in eighth grade, Celeste Barclay wanted to play football, but her mom told her no.
The La Porte senior will never know how things would have panned out if she had ever put on a helmet and shoulder pads, but after five years as a student manager, she has no complaints.
"It's one of my biggest passions," said Barclay, who has been chosen to participate in the July 10 North-South All-Star Game at Ben Davis High School in that role. "I love sports and I love doing this for my high school."
Also a manager for the Slicers wrestling and baseball teams since she was a sophomore, Barclay grew up doing gymnastics, then went into ICA All-Star Cheerleading, where she was a part of two national championship teams. One of her teammates was Gretchen Sexton, who, by coincidence, was an eighth-grade football student manager.
"I really connected with the players, I enjoyed watching the games, hearing things behind the scenes," Barclay said. "That really helped as far as me sticking with it into high school. I decided to give it a try and see where it gets me, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I love the players, the coaches are amazing. They were so much fun to be around."
Barclay got out of cheerleading after her coach moved out of the area. She did gymnastics as a freshman, but gave up that her sophomore year to get involved as a manager in wrestling and baseball.
"I won't lie, football's my favorite of the three, but it's fun to jump into the next season and get into the swing of things," she said. "Without wrestling and baseball, I'd be stuck having to do something else. They're all very different. There's always something different to do. Wrestling and baseball, you have more events. In football, you definitely have a lot of people, a lot to watch out for. I had to pass out jerseys, pants, so I had to learn all the numbers."
It's not a big coincidence that Barclay also gravitated toward boys sports.
"I have 11 cousins and only two of them are girls so I'm used to seeing the guys side of things, being involved in that," she said. "I fell in love with sports. I understand what they're thinking. I'm the first girl in the family to get involved in the action."
The La Porte manager program, overseen by offensive line coach Bob James, has built a strong tradition of its own. James' son, Kyle, was on the sidelines at the all-star game in 2009 and Kaitlyn Freel served in the same capacity last year.
"Celeste is a great kid, as have been all of our managers since I've taken over supervising them," said Bob James who taught Barclay's mom, Leah, in seventh grade at Kesling. "Celeste was the first one in and the last one out every day. She had a weekly schedule that she followed religiously. Nothing was ever out of place or undone. She was definitely the driver of the La Porte Slicers Football Operations bus."
Barclay was one of three seniors on the manager staff, so the ranks will have to be replenished next season.
"We had one senior who was in her second year and one who was completely new," Barclay said. "It gets to the point where you know what you're doing and the older managers teach the younger managers. In the summer, we teach them how to do it before the season. If we ever need anything, we can go to (coach James). We can ask any of the coaches and they're more than happy to do it. We have our manager drama, but it's always fun to leave our mark on the season."
After being nominated at the district level to be a part of the all-star manager staff, Barclay was surprised to be selected since she isn't going to be a team manager in college.
"When they first told me, I was ecstatic," she said. "As far as I knew, I didn't make it, so it meant the world to me to have my football season continue. The coaches, the players, the other managers, they've all been very supportive of me the entire journey."
Though she won't be on the sidelines next season, Barclay doesn't plan to be away from the games for long. She will major in Sports Management at Trine University.
"I want to stick with being around athletics," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.