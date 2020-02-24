La Porte senior Tyson Nisley was pinned by Indianapolis Cathedral’s Logan Bailey in the first round of the state finals on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, ending his senior season with a 43-6 record. “Tyson represented La Porte well in many different ways,” Slicers coach Louie Kuzdas said. “He went out there with a game plan. He ended up getting taken down, but made it to the second period. He took a shot and his opponent countered, then put a cradle on him and got him to his back.”
Nisley took the fall midway through the second period in the 138-pound weight class against Bailey (39-3), who finished state runner-up Saturday night. He also placed third at state in 2018. Last year, Bailey lost in the second round of the semistate, falling one victory shy of state, just like Nisley last season. This time, Bailey captured three matches at state to advance to the state title match, before losing 6-3 to Evansville Mater Dei’s Blake Boarman (39-3).
“It’s not like you got beaten by any slouch, he was a quality opponent,” Kuzdas said. “There’s only 14 happy people at the end of the state finals. He was quick. He had a pretty quick shot. And he was strong. Just the overall things of an elite athlete, quick, strong, and had some good technique.”
Despite his early setback in his first-ever state appearance, Nisley still had a phenomenal campaign.
He garnered sectional and regional titles, and placed third in the semistate.
In his prep career, Nisley earned over 100 victories, two sectional titles, two regional crowns, a Duneland Athletic Conference championship, and placed twice in Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational. “That’s a pretty good resume when it comes to a La Porte High School wrestler,” Kuzdas said. “Tyson is one I’m not going to forget. He was one, who believe it or not, came up through the program and had some challenges when he was younger in his freshman and sophomore years. There was a point where he was either going to take the bull by the horns, so to speak, and learn the technique and get to that next level or not, and he did exactly that. So he started out as an average wrestler and made his way all the way up to the elite status.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.