MICHIGAN CITY — In a late-January swim meet, Haddy Achy reached the peak of his athletic achievements thus far.
The Michigan City junior was slotted to swim the 50-yard freestyle, something he’s thrived in all year long. Although Achy had been routinely cutting his times throughout the season, he had no idea what was about to come that afternoon.
Achy felt good gliding through the water during his swim, but it didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary. Just another swim in the upper-20-second range. A solid time, sure. But nothing to write home about.
Then he looked up at the Michigan City scoreboard with the official times. Next to his name, illuminated, was a “24.” Achy couldn’t believe his eyes. He let out a smile as wide as it could go and burst out into a natural, excited yell.
“I got a 24!” he screamed. “I got a 24!”
Michigan City coach Mel Kovenz recognized just how much this meant to Achy, coming up to him with a smile just as wide.
“Earlier this year I was at, like, a 27 (second time),” Achy said. “I was completely shocked to get that 24. I remember looking at the clock and just having the biggest smile. That’s definitely when I peaked. As soon as I saw the 24, it was the most accomplished moment of my life.”
Two meets before cracking 25 seconds, Achy’s 50 free time sat just north of 26 seconds. But in a matter of three days, he broke the 26-second mark, then the 25-second mark two days later.
This type of unparalleled, rapid improvement has become par for the course of Achy’s junior season. His quick ascension has come in more than just the 50-free, though. Achy’s performance breaking the 25-second barrier earned him a permanent spot on the Wolves’ medley relay A team as the freestyler, or in other words, the anchor.
“I was so pumped, too, because I knew I could be in the A relay now,” Achy said. “I couldn’t believe I could finally be in that relay. It’s been so much fun, but also kind of nerve-wracking being a part of that. It’s satisfying being on the A relay though because the other guys on the team really push me to become better.”
Being a part of Michigan City’s top medley relay team helped Achy accomplish what he considers to be his second-biggest athletic accomplishment of his life. He doesn’t remember exactly which opponent it was against, but he recalls being neck-and-neck with the other team’s relay, just him and their freestyler to go.
They both burst off the block and all eyes were focused on them. As they made their way down and back in the pool, they were both still right next to each other with half a pool-length to go. Achy pushed himself to a level he didn’t think he could get to and beat out his opponent by a fraction of a second, taking home the relay for the Wolves.
“I clearly remember looking at the blocks,” Achy said. “And I see Connor (Baker) with just like, the biggest smile on his face. Then I saw Luke (Heitmann) freaking out and Elliott (Jasicki) going nuts. That’s always going to be such a clear image in my head. That was definitely a close second (best achievement), after getting a 24.”
Nobody saw Achy’s rapid ascension into one of Michigan City’s best swimmers coming. Not even Achy or Kovenz. But neither of them, or his teammates, are complaining.
“If you told me at the beginning of the year this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Kovenz said. “But then, all of a sudden, he just started dropping times like crazy and I was forced to put him in the No. 1 medley relay and the 200-yard free relay. And he just keeps dropping times at just about every meet. He’s by far the most improved swimmer of the year. I’m excited to see if he can get down to 23 (in the 50-free) this weekend.”
Consistently dropping times isn’t something Achy is used to. In fact, his lack of doing so his sophomore year nearly made him quit the sport. But the camaraderie and instruction with his teammates forced him to come back for his junior season and in turn, help him become a solid contributor on the team.
“I was just putting in so much work last year and not dropping any times at all,” Achy said. “It was really tiring and frustrating. I was like, ‘What’s the point?’ But the whole team just became so welcoming and now we’re all best friends. They’re definitely the biggest reason why I’ve gotten so much better this year. We all just support each other and help each other out with our flip-turns, dives, all that.”
Whether it be pasta parties, light saber duels or just simply messing around with one another during their off-time, Achy and the rest of the Michigan City swim team have become as close-knit a unit as any.
It’s not as common to see that in a sport like swimming that’s typically focused on an individual’s success. But the effectiveness of their closeness is evident in their medley relay performance, as four of their kids working together just recently qualified for second in the section with a time of 1:47.48.
“A coach can only push you so far,” Achy said. “When you’re as close with your teammates as we are, it takes you to a whole new level and pushes you even more than you thought. They’re the reason for my success.”
Achy helped the medley relay to a runner-up finish in Thursday’s Valparaiso Sectional preliminaries. He just missed the championship heat for today’s finals in the 200 and 500 free, placing tenth in both.
