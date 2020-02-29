CHESTERTON -- Last season, a fall on her first event might have turned the whole day sideways for Makenna King.
"The biggest thing I've probably learned this year is even with a fall I can come back and still do well," the South Central sophomore said Saturday. "I proved that. If you can come back and finish routine, it's still a win."
Despite a tumble on floor exercise in her opening routine at the Chesterton Sectional, King rebounded with winning performances on uneven bars (a career-best 9.85) and vault (9.825) in her middle two rotations that boosted her to a third-place finish in the all-around at 37.925.
"Makenna's come a long in her maturity with how to handle bloopers," coach Christine Garcia said. "It's OK to have a fall and come back and finish strong. She just has to keep her head in the game. I was very proud of her. She was perfection everywhere else. What else is there other than to stay on the beam and don't fall on your butt?"
King ended her meet with a fall on balance beam (9.25), denying her a sectional repeat in the all-around.
"I didn't really stress this meet," she said. "The crowd was fine to me. It didn't really bother me. It was just a mishap. I wouldn't say that I was nervous. My bars routine was probably the best routine I've ever done. When I hit that dismount, my mouth was wide open. I was just shocked. I cried. My vault was good. I'm surprised I got that high of a score with that big of a step, but I'm still very happy with it. Floor, I guess I just took it for granted. I expected to make it. I was very surprised. That's my easiest pass. But I finished and I was happy with the outcome. Beam, it is what it is. I still finished my routine."
Chesterton's Sophia Hunzelman (28.425) and Lake Central's Cloe Amanatidis (38.225) went one-two in the all-around.
"She would've almost had a 39 if she hadn't fallen," Garcia said of King. "I told her, that's OK, we'll hit it at state. She has a little trouble with the timing of Chesterton's floor, the softness of it. She's really used to a harder floor. I looked and was like, what just happened, did she really fall on that one? Beam's a hit or miss thing. She was a little off on her layout step-out. You're working on four inches. She nailed everything else. I couldn't have asked for her to do anything better. She's been working really, really hard in the gym and it's showing. She just hasn't hit that one meet."
Chesterton defended its team title, edging LC, 113.775-113.15. Valpo topped Portage, 111.5-110.9, for the third qualifying spot in regionals. La Porte (97.0) and Michigan City (94.0) placed ninth and tenth, respectively.
"I think it's one of our best scores all year," Slicers coach Emily Baker said. "I'm definitely very proud of the girls. You've got to go out with your best score and they did it. They're a young group. Now they have something to build on for next year. That's how you want to end your year, on a good note. Everyone had a great meet. I think everyone had their best all-around scores. I can't ask for anything more."
Ella Schable's personal-best 9.125 on floor was LP's top score. She led the Slicers with a 32.725 all-around, followed by Madison Esmeyer (32.075), Elisabeth Korell (31.775) and Kate Thibideau (28.05).
"We all cried at the end for her, we were so excited. Happy tears," Baker said. "Probably floor was the best of all our events. We were solid on vault, too. The girls definitely have something to look forward to. Ella competes USAG, most of them do stuff in the off-season. They know they can get higher level skills."
City's 94.0 was its season-best by nearly a point and finished ahead of Lowell (90.525).
"That's all I can ask for, a first-year coach with a team of girls who really don't have much experience," the Wolves' Ashley Koza said. "I'm very lucky. It was a really great season. I think a difference was we all hit at the same time. We didn't have falls all over the place. We've been really working in practice to perfect our skills and do as much as we can to bring those scores up without having to go too crazy and add in skills at the last minute. All-around, they had super positive attitudes. The girls are always cheering for each other, having so much fun. That really helps, too, to be able to go out there and have your team backing you, so you have that confidence in yourself and know they trust you, too. That's a great feeling."
Krista Bendix (31.75) and Kylie Harrison (31.7) paced MC with Makalinn Jenks scoring 30.55.
"I was so impressed with (first-year seniors) Alexis (Reynolds) and Armani (Torrance-Worlds)," Koza said. "They just wanted to jump in and try something new and here they are in our sectional lineup. That's a huge accomplishment. Armani even tried a new skill, which was incredible. They've already been talking. Kylie is super eager to get back into the gym to improve as much as she can for her senior year. Makalinn's been battling an elbow injury. She wants to rest to get healthy again, but she plans on hitting it hard in the summer, too. This isn't it until November."
Koza also looks to add to the ranks next season.
"We'll see what happens," she said. "We're losing Krista, but hopefully we'll be bumping in a few girls who can do all-around as well. I know of one for sure. Hopefully, we'll keep growing the middle school program, keep growing through Platinum, encouraging the girls to stick with it, to come out for high school even if it's just to have fun. We're rebuilding. We're just trying to get kids to come out and try something new. I'm excited, hopeful."
