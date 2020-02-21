La PORTE — Born in Oklahoma to a mother of Polish descent, Jeremy Sochan might catch the average person by surprise when they first hear his pronounced English accent.
“It’s every day,” the La Lumiere junior said Thursday after the Lakers’ win over the International Sports Academy. “People make fun of my accent. I don’t really care.”
Sochan’s parents, Aneta Sochan and Wiktor Lipiecki, were both basketball players at Panhandle State in Goodwell, Oklahoma, where they met. Jeremy was 3 when the family moved to England. Blessed with his dad’s height – Lipiecki is also 6-foot-7 – and good basketball DNA, he quickly took to the sport there.
“I started really early,” Jeremy said. “Basketball’s always been in the family.”
As Sochan’s game began to blossom, it became clear there would be opportunity out there for him to advance in basketball. They started to explore the possibility of him coming to the U.S. to play. Aneta’s agent from her playing days in Poland knew La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes, and they connected with him about a year ago.
“It’s more clubs than school,” Sochan said of basketball in England. “The clubs are more like high school here.”
Holmes and La Lu have a history of international students and players, which helps students with the challenges of going to school in another country. The Lakers have had players from Canada, Australia, Croatia and Nigeria in recent years.
“It’s not foreign territory,” Holmes said. “There’s probably about 40 kids from all over the world, so he’s not alone by any means. He’s going through it with other kids at the school, too. It’s normal high school kids stuff. We understand we’re throwing a lot on their plate with basketball and school. It’s an adjustment for all of them, being away from mom and dad, being your own self-advocate, doing your own laundry and grocery shopping. We’ve got a great residential community that helps in that, making the transition easy. It’s hard, but once the season starts, it’s go, go, go, and they don’t really have a lot of time to sit down and think.”
Sochan would be lying if he said it was easy, though he knew it was something he had to do to continue his basketball progression.
“I came to visit (last) February,” he said. “(La Lu alum) Paxson (Wojcik) was my host. I talked to Wendell (Green, Jr.). It was great. It’s pretty tough, but I know my end goal, so I know what I need to sacrifice. I miss (England) every day, the food, my family, the weather – it’s freezing here – but there’s a reason I’m doing it.”
Coming from a country where the longest end-to-end driving distance is roughly 12 hours, Sochan has had to get used to the hectic bus to airport to plane lifestyle that comes with playing at La Lu with tournaments all over the country.
“It’s just different, coming to America,” Sochan said. “It’s massive. Going from city to city, it’s a 40-minute car drive to London. Here, it’s a lot longer, flying across the country to get somewhere. We would never do that in England.”
On the court, Sochan had to adjust to the higher caliber of play, but his combination of size, athleticism and diverse skill set have translated just fine.
“I’m doing pretty well,” said Sochan, who also plays on the Polish national team. “There’s a lot of homework. It’s tough, but it’s preparing me for college. I lost a little confidence coming in, but being with the team helps me get better. I’ve gotten stronger mentally, physically. I’m getting a lot more confident.”
A young junior, Sochan has already picked up several scholarship offers, mentioning Xavier and Georgetown, with interest from Michigan State, Maryland and Virginia. Washington State, Utah and DePaul are also listed on his recruiting profiles.
“He’s been great,” Holmes said. “He’s a mature kid, a great teammate. He’s got a great family. He takes care of his business. It’s been fun to watch and aid in his growth and development in his time at La Lumiere.”
As a Brit in the U.S., Sochan understands the natural curiosity that comes with meeting someone from another country, though being from England doesn’t mean he’s an authority on the royal family.
“Probably the most annoying thing is when they ask me questions, ‘Do you have this?’, like we don’t have McDonald’s,” he said. “It’s like it’s a different planet. Come on now. We have the same stuff.”
