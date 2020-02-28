Back in eighth grade, Amber Wolf worked as a junior manager for a South Central team headlined by three-time Porter County Conference MVP Riley Popplewell, who led the Satellites to a trifecta of tournament titles on her way to a productive collegiate career at South Carolina-Upstate.
"I was in Amber’s ear all year, telling her, 'Wolfy, if you work as hard as Riley does, you can be just as good as her,'' former S.C. coach Rick Budka said. "I kept telling Amber that same message her ninth grade year. She started every game as a freshman. I verbally rode her pretty hard but only because I knew she had what it took to be a 1,000-point scorer and play in college one day."
While Budka left South Central after the 2016-17 season, returning to the bench this season at PCC rival Morgan Township, his projection turned out to be spot on. Wolf surpassed the magic number early in the season, finishing her Satellites' career with 1,221 points and securing a basketball future at NCAA Division III power DePauw.
"It was good and bad," Wolf said, recalling her eighth-grade experience. "Coach Budka was so helpful. He brought me into the program, he let me practice with the team and practicing with Riley made me so much better. Just the way she led the team was so amazing to me. She was such an inspiration to me. She's so passionate about basketball. It really reflects on the rest of the team. I just didn't like being compared to someone else. I didn't want to be the next Riley Popplewell. I wanted to be Amber Wolf. Each player is different."
Using that Popplewell blueprint, Wolf carved out her own niche the next four years. She had an on-court impact from her first day in the program, averaging over 7 points per game as a freshman, 13 as a sophomore, 12-plus as a junior and 14.7 this year. After leading S.C. within a basket of the Class 2A state finals, Wolf has been named the La Porte County Player of the Year.
"I knew if we were to win the PCC round-robin and tournament title, we’d have to beat the school I coached for nine seasons and shut down their best player (Wolf)," Budka said. "When preparing for Amber, I told all our players, 'it’s not enough to contain her for three quarters because the one quarter we don't, she’ll dominate us.' For both games we played against Amber this season (both wins), she was able to maintain her high energy level and not give up, even if the lead was too much to come back from. She’s a fabulous player, very dedicated to her game and never settles for anything less than 100 percent effort."
The numbers, as with most great players, only tell a part of the story of Wolf's value to her team.
"Every day, she's in working as hard as she possibly can," Bucher said. "She's just tenacious... just continuing to push, knowing that the bar is never high enough. She sets the precedent for everybody else. A lot of them have learned from her ways and they replicated it. Anybody who watched (the semistate) game got to see her personality on and off the court. You see someone that struggles in the first half, then see her come out in the second half, that's the epitome' of Amber."
The work ethic was always there, but the vocal side of Wolf's leadership really rose to the surface this season.
"I'm not really sure where it came from, I just have a lot of passion for basketball," she said. "Women's basketball in general is so underappreciated. A lot of people are scared to step up and be a leader. I'm not that type of person. It comes naturally to me. It definitely took a while, but it was a lot easier this year. Playing as an underclassmen, you don't really realize how much longer you have to play, then, your senior year, it's like, oh my gosh, we have this many games left. I just wanted to give it my all and be the best leader possible."
Wolf showed that at halftime of the regional final at Winamac, where she addressed the team with some strong words in the locker room before Bucher and assistant coach Scotty Marks.
"Amber's a leader that has confidence in everything she does and everyone around her," Bucher said. "There are a lot of captains who are like that, but when you can feel it when she's talking to you, it's something that's bigger than that. When she talks to somebody, you feel that she honest to God trusts them and knows they will step up when she says step up. People follow that."
It can be hard to call out teammates who are also your friends, but Wolf credits the rest of the team for being receptive and taking things positively.
"They made it really easy," she said. "I might say something and they'd be mad for a little bit, but in 10 minutes, they were over it and we were hugging."
Bucher recalled just one day all season when Wolf didn't bring it practice. By coincidence, she remembered the day, too.
"I was just have a rough day," she said. "It was the worst practice we ever had. We ran a lot. I felt so guilty afterward. I was so sorry. That just showed me, every single day, I need to be the leader. Everybody sees me with my head down, upset, then the whole team starts to do it."
While the sting remains from last week's overtime loss to Frankton in Logansport, Wolf is understandably proud of what she and the team accomplished.
"I was heartbroken, but I'm a firm believer everything happens for a reason," she said. "I got a text from my DePauw coach (Kris Huffman on the way home)) and she said, we're going to get you a national championship. I'm looking forward to it. It's just fueling the fire."
Wolf will be in Greencastle this weekend, watching the third-ranked Tigers (25-1) try to lock up a tournament berth in their conference tournament. She took the week off from hoops, actually not picking up a basketball until shooting around with a friend Friday.
"He beat me," she said. "I was like, 'Oh no, I've lost it!'"
Having already made her college commitment, Wolf won't play AAU this spring, but plans to help coach a couple of the teams just to stay around the game after a spring break in Mexico.
"It's been crazy for me," she said. "I need the time to relax. It helps me re-start my brain and body for the next step."
