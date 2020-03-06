Editor's Note: For coverage of Friday's Michigan City game with South Bend Adams, go to www.thenewsdispatch.com.
MICHIGAN CITY — The dance move is in the lyrics: "Left hand first, then put your right hand on top. Mop."
TisaKorean, Kblast and Huncho da Rockstar's popular hip-hop song, "The Mop" has been one of Michigan City's favorites from the beginning of the season. There's a simple dance move that goes with it, where you put your right fist on top of your left and make a motion like you're mopping the floor.
The Wolves' players constantly blasted the song in the locker room after practices throughout the summer and preseason, dancing to it with one another. First-year Michigan City coach Tom Wells recognized the camaraderie that came with this dance move and decided to put on a bit of a show for his players after their first win of the season.
As the team made its way into the Westville visitors' locker room following an 86-51 rout of the Blackhawks, Wells sat his team down and lectured them on how they need to be better on the offensive glass, among a few other pointers.
"I've got one more thing," Wells concluded. "Everybody stand up."
His players listened and got off the locker room benches, unsure what was about to happen.
"Now everybody mop," Wells said.
The song started blaring and Wells was mopping up a storm right in the middle of a huddle made by his players.
"They just freaking lost it," Wells said. "From that point on, I knew we had to keep this mop thing going. So the next game, we beat Marquette at our place at our first home game of the year."
The Wolves handled the Blazers in similar fashion, 85-56, and a celebration was in order. Wells didn't even bother with a post-game speech to start things off this time, though. He grabbed a wooden mop just outside the locker, strutted in and held it up in the air.
Once the players were good and riled up, Wells proceeded to perform the dance with a physical mop in his hands, and a tradition was born. Now, after every win, Wells' players make a circle around him while he mops, and they laugh.
The spectacle at home isn't restrained to just Michigan City's locker room, however. The players will race into the locker room after the post-game handshakes and grab a large black boombox. Players take their turns holding it above their head, migrating and vibing to "The Mop."
As soon as they get in between the locker room and the court, the chorus, where "Mop" is repeated over and over, starts to come on. Once that gets going and the beat starts dropping, Wells makes his way into the circle and dances in front of a slew of phones yielded by players, students and parents alike, all of them taking videos.
Wells' mopping has become so iconic that athletic director Craig Shaman asked him to do it at a recent pep rally in front of the whole school. The teachers' and students' reactions were as expected, as the 55-year-old's dance moves sent the crowd into hysteria.
As a new coach, Wells had to find a way to build that trust and relationship with his players. It began in the summer when he let the players keep playing a fast brand of basketball that they call, "84 Fast." But what really accelerated that growth was Wells embracing their interests and mopping with them.
"After he started mopping, we just got close," senior Caron McKinney said. "Our relationship grew a lot closer after that. Now we just do it all the time, after every win. We love it."
Wells has embraced taking a liking to plenty of his players' interests throughout the year to build chemistry and trust. He's been a big fan of all types of music ever since he can remember and keyed in on that mutual interest to relate to his players on a deeper level.
"We've got him listening to everything now," senior Dez'Mand Hawkins said. "NBA Youngboy, Chief Keef, all that stuff. Like, after Kobe (Bryant) died, Chief Keef came out with a song, 'Kobe.' So we play that all the time before games and Coach loves it."
Now, because of McKinney, Hawkins and the rest of the team, Wells has a hip-hop radio station programmed as one of his pre-set dials in his truck. He'll always turn it on when he takes some kids home after practice and they'll just drive, and dance, and bond like friends would.
"You always look for those ways to bond with them," Wells said. "It's just about finding that common ground. The more things you can do together, the more times they can get a kick out of you, the more that relationship will grow. And I want them to laugh at me and joke around."
It's a special bond Wells has been able to create in such a short time with his players, and it all started with putting his left hand out first, then his right hand on top. Mop.
"A lot of the reason we've been so successful is because we spend so much time together," Wells said. "We have a lot of time together away from basketball and talk about so many other things besides basketball. And that's the best way to build that trust."
