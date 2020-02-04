WALKERTON — Eva Dodds isn’t afraid of any moment or any shot.
The New Prairie freshman guard dropped 23 points in the Cougars’ 58-41 loss to South Bend Washington Tuesday night in her very first sectional game at Class 3A John Glenn, providing another glimpse of the promise that’s in store.
“Eva’s proven to be a fantastic scorer for us this year,” New Prairie coach Todd Dermody said. “It’s performances like tonight’s that I almost expect from us. I told her and the team to just keep shooting from the outside and for her, the shots were falling.”
It was evident early on that Dodds, one of New Prairie’s two primary scoring options on a nightly basis, wasn’t going to shy away from any shots against a long, athletic Panthers team. On the Cougars’ first possession of the game, she hucked up a 3-pointer from the right wing, but it came well short of the basket for an air-ball.
That didn’t stop her or derail any confidence, though.
Two possessions later, she hustled to grab a loose ball on one of a South Bend Washington offensive attack. Dodds grabbed the ball and made a beeline for the goal, hanging up in the air and finishing through contact for a tough layup to get herself and her team on the board early on.
Although the 3-ball wasn’t consistently falling for her throughout the first half, she found other ways to put the ball in the basket.
Late in the second quarter with her team inching its way back from a 10-point deficit, Dodds found herself at the top of the key, double-teamed. She faked a pass, split the two defenders and sunk a difficult, free-throw-line jump-shot, fading towards her left. The next possession, with the defense playing out on her as to negate a 3-point attempt, she drove into the lane again, this time getting fouled on a floater. She sunk the ensuing free throws to make it a two-possession game.
That didn’t stop her from shooting the deep-ball, though; and it finally started falling in the third quarter. Dodds buried two 3-pointers from the right wing on the Cougars’ first two possessions of the half and minutes later, sunk another one from the left wing. She went 3-for-4 on 3-pointers in the quarter and converted on a pair of free throws for an explosive 11-point quarter that saw New Prairie take a lead after a 10-0 run to open it up.
“Coach told us that we needed to score from the outside in the second half,” Dodds said. “So, I wasn’t scared to shoot anything from long range. It’s fun playing for a coach like him where I can shoot it as many times as I want and not have to worry about it. I love seeing the ball go in the hoop as much as it did tonight.”
Dodds’ performance, along with having zero seniors on the roster, gives Dermody plenty of hope for the future.
Sophomore forward Maddie McSurley was severely out-matched down low on paper, coming in at least about a half-foot shorter than South Bend Washington’s post players. But she hauled in 12 rebounds on the night, five on the offensive end.
Junior forward Jordan Winters didn’t have her best night shooting but she was one of the Cougars’ most reliable scorers throughout the year and will be the bonafide leader in 2020-21.
Dodds, McSurley and Winters could very well be one of the better trios in the Northern Indiana Conference next season, with their combination of outside shooting, prowess on both ends of the ball and tenacity inside.
“I’m really excited for what we can do next year, considering we don’t have a senior on our roster,” Dermody said. “After the game, I wanted to go around the locker room and say something positive about each player. They’re all coming back next year and we’re going to have some good middle-schoolers coming in to amp up the competition. We progressed so much this year, going from one of the lower-level teams to a solid, mid-level team. With how much we’ve grown, I really do think we can get up to that top level soon.”
Washington (18-7) beat New Prairie (4-19) by over double the margin of Tuesday’s game, 70-29, on Jan. 9.
