Girls
Class 4A La Porte Regional
Championship
Penn 59, La Porte 34
Penn;17;14;19;9;—;59
La Porte;15;2;8;9;—;34
Penn
Jordyn Smith 2-6 1-3 5, Grace Shutt 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Costner 3-4 3-5 10, Delayne Sanchez 0-0 3-4 3, Reganne Pate 3-8 0-0 9, Caroline Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Little 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Economou 0-2 0-0 0, Antreese Shelton 2-4 0-2 4, Jada Patton 3-4 0-0 6, Trinity Clinton 10-12 0-1 20, Emily Salwin 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Bobo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 24-43 7-15 59.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 4-11 0-0 11, Aydin Shreves 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Thiem 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 1-9 0-0 3, Hannah Hartsburg 0-0 0-0 0, Ryin Ott 2-2 0-0 6, Nyla Asad 4-9 4-8 13, Abigail Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Danielle Krontz 0-1 1-2 1, Lauren Pollock 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby Linn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 11-34 5-9 34.
3-point shooting: Penn 4-14 (Smith 0-2, Shutt 0-1, Costner 1-1, Pate 3-8, Shelton 0-1, Bobo 0-1); La Porte 7-19 (Biggers 3-7, Jones 1-7, Ott 2-2, Asad 1-2, Krontz 0-1). Turnovers: Penn 8, La Porte 13. Total fouls: Penn 10, La Porte 15. Fouled out: Jones. Records: Penn 27-2, La Porte 19-8.
Semifinals
La Porte 48, Munster 47
Munster;16;7;13;11;—;47
La Porte;26;12;7;3;—;48
MUNSTER
Sara Zabrecky 3-14 6-6 12, Holly Kaim 8-9 3-6 19, Kayla Ziel 1-3 0-0 2, Delaney McGinty 0-3 0-0 0, Emily Zabrecky 3-8 2-3 10, Charlize Lorenz 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Eisha 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Nikki Sullivan 2-3 0-0 4. Totals — 17-43 11-15 47.
La PORTE
Alanti Biggers 0-3 1-2 1, Aydin Shreves 1-1 0-0 2, Kayla Jones 2-8 1-2 7, Ryin Ott 6-11 5-6 21, Nyla Asad 3-6 1-4 7, Lauren Pollock 5-9 0-0 10, Shelby Linn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 17-38 8-14 48.
3-point shooting: Munster 2-15 (S. Zabrecky 0-5, Ziel 0-1, McGinty 0-2, E. Zabrecky 2-6, Sullivan 0-1); La Porte 6-16 (Biggers 0-2, Jones 2-6, Ott 4-7, Asad 0-1). Turnovers: Munster 7, La Porte 12. Total fouls: Munster 13, La Porte 14. Fouled out: Kaim. Records: Munster 22-6, La Porte 19-7.
Class 2A Winamac Regional
Championship
South Central 47, Bremen 36
South Central;6;9;15;17;—;47
Bremen;6;13;7;10;—;36
SOUTH CENTRAL
Abbie Tomblin 4-9 2-3 12, Faith Biggs 2-6 0-0 4, Delanie Gale 2-7 0-1 6, Olivia Marks 3-6 0-0 6, Amber Wolf 6-10 7-8 19, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 0-0 0, Lexy Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 17-38 9-12 47.
BREMEN
Dellenira Duran 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey Vermillion 1-8 2-2 5, Erin Coffel 3-13 4-6 12, Haylie Rodriguez 2-5 0-0 6, Ellia Foster 4-13 0-0 11. Totals — 11-41 6-8 36.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (Tomblin 2, Gale 2); Bremen 8 (Foster 3, Coffel 2, Rodriguez 2, Vermillion). Leaders — Rebounds: Wolf 10 (SC); Coffel 8 (B). Assists: Tomblin 5 (SC); Rodriguez 3 (B). Steals: Tomblin 3 (SC); Coffel 4 (B). Team fouls: South Central 10, Bremen 13. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 21-7; Bremen 19-8.
Semifinals
South Central 46, Adams Central 38
South Central;9;8;8;21;—;46
Adams Central;11;3;16;8;—;38
SOUTH CENTRAL
Faith Biggs 2-5 0-0 6, Delanie Gale 1-10 0-0 2, Amber Wolf 6-8 0-2 12, Abbie Tomblin 5-12 3-6 16, Olivia Marks 3-5 1-3 7, Lexy Wade 1-2 1-1 3, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 18-42 5-12 46.
ADAMS CENTRAL
McKenna Dietsch 3-10 2-4 10, Carly Holley 6-10 2-5 14, Sage Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Alivia Dalrymple 4-15 0-0 10, Kylee Roe 0-0 0-0 0, Carly Black 1-2 0-1 2, Madison Bebout 0-3 0-0 0, Marissa Van De Weg 0-1 0-0 0, Christina Porter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 15-46 4-10 38.
3-pointers: South Central 5 (Biggs 2, Tomblin 3); Adams Central 4 (Dietsch 2, Dalrymple 2). Leaders — Rebounds: Wolf 14 (SC); Holley 14 (AC). Steals: Tomblin 4 (SC); Dietsch 3 (AC). Team fouls: South Central 12, Adams Central 12. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 20-7; Adams Central 19-8.
Boys
Merrillville 63, La Porte 56
Merrillville;14;16;18;15;—;63
La Porte;19;8;12;17;—;56
MERRILLVILLE
Jaylen Bandy 0-4 0-0 0, Raleigh Roberson 3-4 1-2 7, Austin Powell IV 0-2 2-2 2, Keon Thompson, Jr. 9-22 4-8 23, Dylan Coty 0-0 0-0 0, Dorian Harris 3-8 1-1 7, Juwan Bandy 6-10 4-4 17, LaVonta Ash 0-0 1-2 1, Ajanen Dixon 3-4 0-3 6. Totals — 24-54 13-22 63.
La PORTE
Ethan Osowski 3-6 0-0 9, Zach Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 2-11 7-10 11, Garrott Ott-Large 4-15 5-5 16, Drew Noveroske 0-0 1-2 1, Mason Schroeder 1-1 1-2 3, Grant Ott-Large 6-11 4-8 16, Kyle Kirkham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 16-45 18-27 56.
3-point shooting: Merrillville 2-10 (Ja. Bandy 0-2, Thompson 1-4, Harris 0-2, Ju. Bandy 1-2); La Porte 6-20 (Osowski 3-6, Bragg 0-1, Crass 0-1, Ga. Ott-Large 3-11, Gr. Ott-Large 0-1). Turnovers: Merrillville 15, La Porte 14. Total fouls: Merrillville 22, La Porte 16. Fouled out: Powell IV, Spatt. Records: Merrillville 8-10, 3-3 DAC, La Porte 9-10, 1-5 DAC.
Michigan City 61, Lake Central 54
Michigan City;9;22;12;18;—;61
Lake Central;16;20;8;10;—;54
MICHIGAN CITY
Omarion Hatch 1-1 1-2 3, Donye Grant 3-4 0-0 6, Jalen Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Jamie Hodges, Jr., 3-6 2-3 8, Evan Bush 6-11 1-5 14, Dez'Mand Hawkins 4-9 3-4 11, Shelley Miller, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Tahari Watson 5-8 2-2 17, Caron McKinney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals — 23-42 9-16 61.
LAKE CENTRAL
Jerry Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Zezovski 3-5 1-2 7, Ami Khatra 1-2 1-2 4, Kyle Blum 1-6 4-4 7, Nick Anderson 6-10 12-14 26, Nate Oakley 3-6 1-6 7, Jaiden Clayton 1-3 1-2 3, Mark Mileusnic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 15-34 20-30 54.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 6 (Watson 5, Bush); Lake Central 4 (Anderson 2, Khatra, Blum). Leaders — Rebounds: Hodges 5 (MC), Oakley 7 (LC). Assists: Khatra 3 (LC). Steals: Hodges 3 (MC); Anderson 4 (LC). Team fouls: Michigan City 20, Lake Central 18. Fouled out: Bush. Technical foul: Zezovski. Records: Michigan City 13-5 (4-2 DAC); Lake Central 11-10 (2-4).
South Bend Riley 66, New Prairie 61
S.B. Riley;17;19;10;12;8;—;66
New Prairie;18;14;17;9;3;—;61
S.B. RILEY
Blake Wesley 10-26 6-6 29, Douglas Adams 1-5 1-2 3, Jahmal Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Ke'muriee Love 3-5 0-1 8, Phillip Robles 2-8 4-5 9, Klay Coleman 1-3 0-2 2, Daquan Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Tieon Autry 2-7 0-0 4, Tyson Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Davyion Anderson 4-11 0-0 11, Jackson Copley 0-0 0-0 0, Taedon Stumpf 0-2 0-0 0. Totals — 23-67 11-16 66.
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 1-2 0-0 3, Tanner Moreno 1-3 0-0 2, Chase Ketterer 7-12 4-6 18, David Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Grady Lapczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 3-5 0-0 8, Devin Szalay 0-0 0-0 0, Braydon Flagg 7-12 1-2, Hunter Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Evan Foerg 4-5 1-2 9, Jackson White 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Meyers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 26-43 6-10 61.
3-point field goals: S.B. Riley 9-30 (Wesley 3-12, Anderson 3-6, Love 2-3, Robles 1-3, Adams 0-2, Autrey 0-3, Stumpf 0-1); New Prairie 5-11 (McBride 2-3, Flagg 2-4, Daniels 1-2, Moreno 0-1, Ketterer 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Anderson 9 (SBR), Smith 5 (NP). Assists: Wesley 4 (SBR), Ketterer 8 (NP). Steals: Wesley 5 (SBR), Flagg 2 (NP). Blocks: Anderson (SBR); McBride, Flagg (NP). Team fouls: S.B. Riley 13, New Prairie 17. Technical foul: Moreno (NP). Records: S.B. Riley 11-8 (3-2 NIC); New Prairie 9-10 (1-5).
Michigan City 74, Calumet 63
Calumet;13;15;11;24;—;63
Michigan City;13;18;19;24;—74
CALUMET
Monyel Iverson 2-3 3-5 9, Da'vion Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Williamson 6-14 3-5 15, Jerell Johnson 3-10 7-10 14, DeShaun Thornton 4-8 0-0 8, Scott Flores 0-1 0-0 0, Phillip Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Avion Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Black 4-5 1-2 9, Karenden Minor 4-4 0-1 8, Christian Pryle 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Probus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-45 14-28 63.
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez'Mand Hawkins 4-10 3-6 11, Warren Sails 0-0 1-2 1, Tahari Watson 1-5 2-2 5, Omarion Hatch 1-3 2-2 4, Donye' Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Jalen Bullock 0-0 0-0 0, Caron McKinney 7-9 5-7 19, Jamie Hodges Jr. 6-12 7-8 21, Evan Bush 4-11 3-5 11, Shelley Miller Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jose Jenkins Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Denzel Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 24-53 23-32 74.
3-point field goals: Calumet 3-17 (Iverson 2-3, Johnson 1-7, Williamson 0-4, Thornton 0-3); Michigan City 3-14 (Hodges 2-3, Watson 1-5, Hawkins 0-3, Hatch 0-1, Bush 0-2). Leaders — Rebounds: Minor 8 (C), McKinney 8 (MC). Assists: Williamson 4 (C), Hatch 3 (MC). Steals: Black 3 (C); Hatch 3, Hodges 3 (MC). Blocks: Williamson, Black, Minor (C); McKinney (MC). Team fouls: Calumet 25, Michigan City 15. Fouled out: Black (C). Records: Calumet 8-11 (5-2 GSS), Michigan City 14-5 (4-2 DAC).
Marquette 91, Bishop Noll 85
Bishop Noll;16;20;13;34;2;—;85
Marquette;25;15;22;21;8;—;91
BISHOP NOLL
Antoine Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Troy Acree 6-12 4-9 16, Ahmad Artis 6-17 0-1 16, John Reardon 8-20 6-6 22, Willie Feagin 1-6 3-5 5, Matthew Klocek 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Ayala 0-1 0-0 0, Xavier Roldan 2-5 4-6 8, Jacob Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Laurincik 1-3 0-0 3, Aaron Chance 1-1 4-4 6, Bakori Jones 2-5 4-7 9, Joseph Elkins 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Mabry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 37-69 25-38 85.
MARQUETTE
Jake Tarnow 5-9 12-16 22, Britain Harris 7-12 3-6 23, Gary Lewis 3-7 1-5 10, Oz Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Kobe 2-5 4-6 9, Lukas Balling 5-6 2-3 12, Connor Bakota 0-0 0-0 0, Jon Allen 1-1 4-4 7, Lee Kellom 1-1 2-2 4, Vaunte Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 25-45 28-42 91.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 6-28 (Artis 4-13, Laurincik 1-3, Jones 1-2, Acree 0-1, Reardon 0-4, Feagin 0-4, Roldan 0-1); Marquette 12-23 (Harris 6-9, Lewis 3-5, Kobe 1-3, Allen 1-1, V. Johnson 1-1, Tarnow 0-3, Balling 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: Acree 10 (BN), Tarnow 9 (M). Assists: Acree 2, Feagin 2 (BN); Tarnow 9 (M). Steals: Acree 4, Reardon 4 (BN); Tarnow 4 (M). Blocks: None (BN), Tarnow, Balling (M). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 29, Marquette 25. Fouled out: Acree, Chance, Jones (BN); Balling, V. Johnson (M). Technical fouls: V. Johnson (M). Team records: Bishop Noll 8-11, Marquette 6-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.