For Barak Coolman and the Valparaiso boys basketball team, it will be business as usual, even though the circumstances are far from the usual.
Indiana High School Athletic Association Commissioner Bobby Cox announced Thursday that the remaining games in the boys basketball state tournament will continue as scheduled but with limited spectators in attendance as Indiana seeks to prevent the spread of the corona virus pandemic (COVID-19).
"I think we were all holding our breath," Coolman said. "You could kind of see the writing on the wall that something was going to happen. As the dominoes began to fall, we were like, is it still on? I wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point. It's moment to moment."
The Vikings are scheduled to play Merrillville in the second game of Saturday's Class 4A Michigan City Regional at about noon. Culver Academies faces Northridge at 10 a.m.
Using the Center for Disease Control’s guidance regarding large gatherings, the IHSAA will limit games/events to approximately 250 individuals. Per the ruling, each participating school will be allotted only 75 complimentary tickets aside from the 12 dressed players, and to include only essential personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family of players.
"We regret that non-varsity boys basketball participants, cheerleaders, dance teams, school mascots and pep bands may not attend the games," the statement read. "This measure is to protect the health and safety of the student athletes, their families and the public at large."
Coolman equates the games as such to AAU and summer basketball scenarios, where teams typically play in front of few people.
"It's going to be competitive, high-level basketball with just family and friends," he said. "There are three other really good teams and the kids have all played a lot of AAU. We've played in (mostly) empty gyms in holiday tournaments. Unfortunately, this has broken out during the course of the IHSAA tournament, so we'll lose the casual fans, the student section. It will change the feel, the atmosphere, for sure."
As circumstances developed Thursday, Coolman spoke to players about how they'll handle preparations going forward.
"We don't want it to be a distraction," he said. "We appreciate the fact we still get to play. Obviously, it will be different, but we feel the stakes haven't changed. In 20 years, they won't list the game as 200 people having watched it. There will still be a champion. We want to try to continue the status quo, normal preparations for the moment."
In the absence of a large, boisterous crowd, players will have to largely rely upon their internal drive to raise their adrenaline.
"We practice hard, so we hope we play the way we practice, do exactly the same thing," Coolman said. "We have to be mentally focused, tough enough, regardless of the circumstances. At the end of the day, the goal is to keep people safe and healthy. It's unfortunate, but you'd hate to sacrifice anything long-term."
In related news, Saturday's gymnastics state finals at Ball State's Worthen Arena will be contested with no spectators, the IHSAA said, due to the number of participants and essential workers, coaches, spotters, and medical personnel.
In both cases, anyone holding a ticket to either event will be issued a full refund at the point of purchase. Individuals must present the ticket(s) in order to receive a refund.
