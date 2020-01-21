ARGOS — It’s simple; more rebounds result in more possessions, which in turn, should result in more points.
New Prairie girls basketball was on the wrong end of that formula Tuesday night as it fell 52-37 to Argos in the opening round of the 2020 TCU Bi-County Tournament.
It was evident from the get-go that the Dragons’ 6-foot center, sophomore Elizabeth Edmonds, was going to be a problem down low. She’s listed two inches taller than the Cougars’ tallest player in Jordan Winters, making Edmonds a focal point of Argos’ success.
On one of the first possessions of the game, Edmonds made a quick post move after receiving a pass on the block, resulting in a miss. But she followed her shot and played above New Prairie’s rebounders to haul in an offensive board – her first of eight offensive rebounds on the night – and quickly make the ensuing layup for a quick two points. Edmonds had herself a productive game in the Dragons’ dominant victory, scoring 18 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking three shots.
“She’s a great player,” New Prairie coach Todd Dermody said. “She’s a tall girl, she’s strong, she makes good moves, she can handle the ball. I’ve been impressed by her both times we’ve played Argos this year. We focused our defense on shutting her down tonight and she still got 18 (points) and 18 (rebounds), a double-double.”
Second-chance opportunities for the Dragons – something Edmonds was able to do throughout Tuesday’s matchup – helped them jump out to a quick lead and maintain it all game. They registered 17 offensive rebounds on the night, as opposed to the Cougars’ 19 defensive rebounds.
When you’re only getting the ball back just over half the time your opponent misses, chances are it’s going to be a tough game to win.
“Any time you run a matchup-zone type of defense, you’ve gotta rebound,” Dermody said. “When they miss shots, you’ve got to get that rebound. You can’t give them that second and third opportunity. I think they probably had 15, 20 points off of offensive boards tonight.” The Cougars did have a solid second half, however, making the game competitive down the stretch. Freshman guard Eva Dodds was at the front of that, scoring eight of her 24 points in the quarter, making the first four shots she saw. Dodds continues to be a force offensively for New Prairie as of late, as she’s seen more playing time the past few games with the loss of senior point guard Libby Lapczynski for the season.
“The first couple practices (as the new point guard), I felt really pressured to do great all the time,” Dodds said. “But I know I have my teammates to back me up, so that’s helped me calm down lately. It’s a crazy experience (starting at point guard as a freshman). I never thought I’d be able to go out there and play my game and start so early. But it’s been a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.