UNION MILLS — It was just a matter of time for South Central’s shots to fall in its 46-23 win over Culver Community on Thursday night.
The eye test would say the Satellites dominated the Cavaliers (1-19) in the first quarter, but the 8-6 score spoke otherwise. The reason for this, despite their dominance on the boards and on the defensive end, was South Central’s 3-for-17 clip from the field. It was getting plenty of shots up, but not connecting.
“We were getting some quality looks, they just weren’t falling,” South Central coach Joe Wagner said. “They did a great job of dictating the pace early on though. That made it tough for us.”
Then the second quarter began.
Junior guard Trent Hudpseth sank two of his three first-half 3-pointers in the second period alone, amassing 11 of his 14 points on the night in the first half alone. Regardless of his shots going in, the Satellites still only led, 13-10, midway through the second quarter. They needed a spark; and there’s no better spark than a four-point play.
Senior guard Zack Christy drove into the middle of the key and jumped to a stop, slinging the ball over to junior guard Gavin Scott in the left corner, ready to shoot a 3-pointer As Scott released the shot, he was hit on the hand. Moments later, a crisp swish could be heard, along with the referee’s whistle. He sank the ensuing free throw for a four-point play, effectively increasing South Central’s lead from one to three possessions. It never looked back from that point on.
“That play was huge for us,” Wagner said. “You know, to go from a one possession game to a three possession game in one play, it really relaxes you. We were able to kind of get going after that.”
Once the second half started, the shots really started to fall. South Central (8-10) went on a 16-0 run to open up the third quarter, getting all the way up to a 24-point lead to blow the game wide open and just about guarantee a victory.
Trent Smoker was at the center of that run. Whether it were making the right reads passing, draining 3-pointers or slashing in the lane for easy layups, he could do no wrong.
“He’s really active on both ends,” Wagner said. “That run was huge for us in the second half. We kind of switched up things and were able to benefit and get out to a big lead.”
From the get-go, it looked like Wagner wanted to play through his 6-foot-8 center, junior Brendan Carr. Every time the Satellites were on offense, Wagner instructed his big-man to get into the lane and “sit.”
It made sense why he’d want to play through Carr, seeing as he stood five inches taller than Culver’s tallest player, senior forward Donovan Ziaja, who is listed at 6-foot-3. Carr constantly drew plenty of attention and double-teams down low when he got the ball, opening up the Satellites’ outside shooters.
While he amassed just one assist on the night, his presence of mind to get the ball moving to find the open shot proved fortuitous for South Central. His dominance on the boards, hauling in 13 rebounds, and awareness on defense – grabbing a pair of steals – helped Carr contribute on a night where he wasn’t necessarily the focal-point on offense.
“They were throwing two, three guys at him every time down in the post,” Wagner said. “He does a great job of checking out the floor and passing it around, too. It’s nice having that out of him.”
