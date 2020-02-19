Boys
Michigan City 66, South Bend Riley 63
South Bend Riley;13;26;12;12;--;63
Michigan City;23;19;6;18;--;66
SOUTH BEND RILEY
Blake Wesley 9-22 12-18 35, Phillip Robles 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson Copley 2-6 0-0 4, Tyson Lee 3-4 1-2 7, Davyion Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Klay Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Taedon Stumpf 0-0 1-2 1, Douglas Adams 0-1 2-2 2, Tieon Autry 3-5 2-2 8. Totals -- 20-46 18-26 63.
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez'Mand Hawkins 3-8 8-10 15, Donye' Grant 1-1 2-4 4, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 9-13 4-4 28, Caron McKinney 1-4 2-2 4, Evan Bush 1-4 1-2 3, Omarion Hatch 1-3 2-2 4, Denzel Spears 0-0 0-0 0, Tahari Watson 0-5 0-0 0, Warren Sails 1-1 3-4 , Jose Jenkins, Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Jalen Bullock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 18-41 22-28 66.
3-point field goals: Riley 5 (Wesley 5); Michigan City 8 (Hodges, Jr. 6, Hawkins, Sails). Leaders -- Rebounds: Wesley 14 (R), McKinney 6 (MC). Steals: Copley 3 (R), Hatch 4 (MC). Team fouls: Riley 17, Michigan City 21. Fouled out: McKinney. Technical foul: Michigan City coach Tom Wells. Records: Riley 11-9, Michigan City 15-5.
