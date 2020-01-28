Westville baseball signups
The Greater Westville Athletic Association will hold baseball and softball signups for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Westville High School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. Cost is $75 per player for the first player and $50 per additional player. Families will have $25 refunded when they work a shift in the concessions stand. New players need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, not an original. For more information, visit the GWAA Facebook page or email Autumn Bradney at auddieleigh@gmail.com.
The Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame at La Porte High School will induct six individuals between the JV and varsity boys basketball home games versus Crown Point on Friday. Denny Mantick, Dick Hostetler, Eddie Dubbs, Greg Fruth, Elena Lancioni, and Mark Manering are the 2020 inductees.
The La Porte Educational Development Foundation brings back Cabin Fever on Friday at the Civic Auditorium. After the La Porte varsity boys basketball game, LEDF will host a 21-and-over after-party. There’ll be music by Point’n Fingers, cash prizes and auction items. Additionally, it will celebrate the 2020 Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. Tickets are $25 a person and includes a free drink coupon at https://lpedfcabinfever.tick etspice.com/cabin-fever-2020
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Jeremy Jeffress have agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract.
The 32-year-old Jeffress can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Jeffress was one of baseball’s most dominant relievers in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for Milwaukee. But the right-hander struggled with injuries last season before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1.
The Cubs have been unusually quiet this winter after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. The addition of Jeffress is another flyer on a possible comeback candidate after they agreed to a minor league deal with Brandon Morrow, another once dominant reliever hampered by injuries.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, an injury that ended his season.
The team said Monday the surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The 28-year-old Powell could be ready for training camp in early October, although the timetable could be more in line with the start of the regular season.
Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 21. Three days after the injury, the Mavericks acquired center Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with Sacramento. The Kings got a second-round pick in this year’s draft.
In six NBA seasons, Powell has averaged nearly 10 points and six rebounds per game.
Powell has played all but five of his 371 career games for the Mavericks since coming over from Boston in the Rajon Rondo trade in December 2015. Rondo didn’t stay with Dallas beyond that season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck.
Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart, according to news reports. Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown, 31, will have to check in with court personnel daily.
His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing. Brown was one of the NFL’s top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents.
He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
