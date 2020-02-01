La PORTE — There was a multitude of emotions after Saturday.
Jubilation, happiness, sadness, relief, disappointment.
At the end of the La Porte Sectional, the host Slicers claimed second (244.5), while New Prairie tallied fourth (209). Michigan City, who had just five wrestlers compete, placed seventh (45), and Chesterton won the sectional title (306) for the sixth straight season.
La Porte qualified 13 out of 14 wrestlers for the regional and three earned sectional titles.
“It's amazing. I've been working for this for quite a few years now,” said Slicers freshman Ashton Jackson, who won his weight class at 106 pounds. “It feels good that I'm finally making my dreams come true.”
Jackson (33-6) beat John Glenn's Bentley Whitmer by third-period pin in his final.
In addition to Jackson, Tyson Nisley (138) and Matt Neff (170) captured sectional crowns for La Porte.
Despite dealing with persistent blood issues, Nisley (37-4) grinded out a 9-6 title win over Chesterton's Ethan Kaiser.
Neff (36-4), meanwhile, outlasted the Trojans' Gavin Layman 6-5 for the crown.
Besides the champs, Slicers who qualified for the regional were Brecken Joseph (fourth, 113), Angillo Mitchell (second, 120), Thad Blevins (fourth, 126), Gabe Steffen (fourth, 132), Clark Doucet (third, 145), Jerome Trae Anderson (third, 152), Jamaal Salary (third, 160), Jaden Browder (third, 182), Collin Bergquist (third, 195), and Drew Kubaszyk (second, 220).
“We represented La Porte real well today,” coach Louie Kuzdas said. “We just wrestled the way we were supposed to wrestle. We brought the pressure.”
The Slicers coach was particularly impressed with Jackson's showing.
“He's a freshman kid who's wrestling above his years right now,” Kuzdas said. “He's got goals to make it as far as he can. Semistate, obviously, is a feat in itself. When you're a freshman, you want to go there, and ultimately, he wants to make it to the state finals more than once. He's definitely on the right path to get there.”
At 160, Salary earned a takedown in the waning seconds of his third-place match after trailing by one to prevail 7-6 in a thriller over NP's Blake Kessler.
For the Cougars, 11 made the regional and they had one sectional champ, sophomore heavyweight Hunter Whitenack.
“Our goal was to get 14 to the regional, but everyone placed,” New Prairie coach Bobby Whitenack said. “We can always do better. It's nice, we had one senior in our lineup today, so those other 13 guys got some experience.”
Whitenack (39-3) controlled his final at 285, dispatching Valparaiso's Zack Velazquez by decision, 8-2.
“I trained really hard this week with all my coaches and practice partners," the younger Whitenack said. "I felt really good coming into this tournament. I'm trying to go past the sectional championship and I know I have a lot to work on. I need to work a lot more on shots, more takedowns. That's going to be my main goal going into next week.”
Also making the regional for NP were Collin Benninghoff (third, 106), Dusty Young (third, 113), Jacob Abbott (fourth, 120), Christian Szalajko (third, 126), Daniel Lukowski (third, 132), Tristan Balmer (fourth, 138), Bobby Siford (fourth, 145), Blake Kessler (fourth, 160), Michael Rodriguez (third, 170), and Joshua Brewer (third, 220).
The Wolves finished with a pair of regional qualifiers, both advancing to their respective weight class finals. Jordan Watkins (126) and Kamare Dunlap (160) each punched their tickets to the regional with seconds.
“When you bring five guys and you get two to the finals, percentage-wise, that's pretty good,” City coach Chris Deutscher said. “But when there's 14 weight classes, it's a little tough. The guys that came battled. I'm pretty happy where they were.”
Watkins (15-6), who only started wrestling back in November, won two matches before falling to Chesterton's Aidan Torres by second-period pin in his final.
“I wouldn't have believed back at the start of the season that I could make it this far,” Watkins said. “Until I started getting wins, and then I was like, 'Oh, OK, this is kind of fun.' All I know is I want to make it to state.”
Deutscher added Watkins' demeanor was crucial.
“His mindset was key,” he said. “He's been working hard, working with Kamare (Dunlap). They've been talking a lot. Kamare's a senior, Jordan's a sophomore, so he's been kind of giving him some insight, giving him some advice, trying to lead him. He came out and wanted to wrestle his style and really focused on that. He did outstanding for the amount of experience he has.”
Dunlap (22-8) dropped a hard-fought 3-0 decision to Chesterton's Nick Winland for the title. Dunlap's first two wins of the day came via opening-period pin and a 13-4 major decision.
Valparaiso (third, 223.5), John Glenn (fifth, 106), Knox (sixth, 62), and North Judson (eighth, 44), rounded out the team standings.
The top four in each weight class qualified for next Saturday’s Crown Point Regional.
