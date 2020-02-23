VALPARAISO -- It took until Sunday morning, but Connor Baker got his state finals berth.
The Michigan City senior, who finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in Saturday's Valparaiso Sectional, earned a call-back when the final field of 32 was completed with the remaining best times in the state.
His 4:48.94 not only made the field, he ranks 24th. Baker was also fourth in the 200 free (1:47.72). Both times were career bests.
"Connor had a spectacular race in the 200 and 500," Wolves coach Mel Kovenz said. "He held a lead until Chesterton’s trio caught up. We were hoping for a school record. It was 2.73 seconds off."
Wolves diver Josiah Miller advanced to the diving regional, held Tuesday at Mishawaka, for the second time. He placed third with 369.45 points.
"I was very stable with my dives, except my reverses weren't there," Miller said. "That happens. If I want to make it to state, that can't happen. What's more important is I've got to have my mental part strong. Without that, there's no way I'm making it. I've had a lot of struggles within the past couple weeks, Peter (Gondeck) can tell you that, but all I focused on today was having fun."
Gondeck, a state qualifier last year and two-time regional participant, took fifth (347.9), less than seven points behind Knox's Devan Homes for the final berth.
"Coming into it, I saw paths to making it to state," Gondeck said. "I was looking at how much fun the past four years have been, what's two more weeks? I think the way I dived reflected how I've done this season. I'm not upset. It wasn't a bad meet. It's just how the cards fell. I didn't mind, having gone twice. I'm much more glad Josiah is in the running."
Seventh in the regional last year, Gondeck had his season backed up by a summer skateboarding injury in which he broke his tibia and two bones in his ankle.
"We were really hoping Peter would get top four," Wolves diving coach Bruce Powalski said. "He just barely missed out on that, but he still dove very well. It's tough competition. Two, three, four, five and six were all within 15 points."
Also for City, first-year diver Reagan Henricks was 13th.
"We were pretty happy with that," Powalski said. "Miller had a good day, not his best, but good enough to get third. He has to bring 11 good dives. Today he had one or two stinkers. If he cleans up his other two dives, he stands a good chance of getting in the top eight."
Gondeck advanced to state with a seventh last season. Miller fell a spot short of reaching the finals in the regional.
"I messed up dives and didn't make it to the final round," said Miller, who added an 11th in the 100 breast and swam on the 200 free relay. "I'm aiming for state. I really wanted us both to make it. I'm kind of sad not to have (Gondeck) come with, but I know he's going to be pushing me to get to state."
Elsewhere in the pool, City's 200 medley relay of Elliott Jasicki, Luke Heitmann, Baker and Haddy Achy were runners-up with a season-best 1:46.16 that included four personal-best splits. The same group, save Christian McDaniel for Achy, placed third in the 400 free relay with a season-best 3:25.66. Jasicki finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (career-best 59.58) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (career-best 2:10.51). Heitmann swam sixth in the 100 free (career-best 49.66) and eighth in the 50 (career-best 22.84).
Other career bests were turned in by Achy (500 free, 5:50.9) and McDaniel (100 back, ninth, 1:04.46). The 200 free relay of Jayson Kampf, Miller, McDaniel land Achy were seventh in a season-best 1:42.88.
"We have a quick sectional," Kovenz said. "Haddy and Christian had a hard meet as they finished a relay, and immediately had to swim in the first heat after their relay. Both handled it well and dropped time."
City was fourth with 243 points, placing behind Chesterton (530), Valpo (402) and Wheeler (269).
"Finishing fourth is equally appeasing especially with our low numbers and having Josiah fill in for two events," said Kovenz, who had seven swimmers, counting Miller. "It helped us through the holding of fourth. I was quite pleased with our performances. They stepped up, showed fortitude with the big schools and programs, and we scored every event, with diving being our only event to have three entries. I am proud of their efforts and it was a competitive end to our season."
It didn't go unnoticed as Kovemz was voted co-sectional coach of the year along with Valpo's Boomer Nellessen.
"I started coaching when he was in the 11-12 age group in Valpo, and I was coaching the Pirahnas," Kovenz said. "How time flies."
La Porte, which was seventh with 132 points, fielded a similar roster with seven swimmers and two divers.
"They finished the season the way they started: fighting for every time drop and improvement they got," Slicers coach Brahim Hakim said.
The 400 freestyle relay of Ben Kish, Max Unger, Ethan Plank and Gage Lane finished fourth. The 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay of Lucas Banic, Jaden Millard, Grant Olson and Ethan Plank took seventh and sixth, respectively. Freshman Grant Olson won the consolation race in the 200 free, finishing ninth overall, with a 1:59.94. Banic did the same in the 100 breast (1:13.79) and was 10oth in the IM (2:21.93) with a three-second time drop. Kish swam 12th in the 500. Diver Toy Hayes, a regional qualifier last year, finished sixth with 347.9 points and Joseph Bartoszewicz stood ninth (286.7).
"It was a great season for our little team," Hakim said.
