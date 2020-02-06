VALPARAISO – It was a bittersweet night for La Porte’s Garrott Ott-Large.
The La Porte senior scored 31 points to lead all scorers – eclipsing
1,000 points in the process – but the Slicers couldn’t snag the win in an
82-68 loss to Valparaiso in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
With an ankle injury to starter Grant Gresham along with an ailing
Carson Crass, the Slicers simply ran out of gas late as the Vikings closed it
out in the fourth.
“We know Valpariaso is a great team and they out-physicaled us at a
lot of
positions and we have to get stronger at those spots and I think our
guys
understand that,” La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “Grant being out
leads to a lot of those rebounds we didn’t get. The inside game with him and
Grant (Ott-Large) had been working.
“(Gresham) is probably out for the year and we’re sad to see him
go, but we need younger guys to step up. I thought Mason Schroeder came in and played a good game.”
After tearing his ACL his freshman year, Garrott Ott-Large was glad to
hit the 1,000 point accomplishment.
“I knew it’d be tough, but with the teammates, coaching staff and support
I’ve had, it was still an attainable goal,” he said. “I’m upset
we lost, but I was glad to hit 1,000 points. I felt good coming in and the ball was going in the basket and once you see one go in, that’s when you start
rolling.
“My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball when I was open.
We started off really well, that’s just a good Valpo team.”
Scoring 1,000 has become almost a rite of passage with the Ott last
name in La Porte. Former Slicers guard and cousin Riley hit 1,000 points her
junior year, with Gage Ott hitting 1,000 in college at Bethel.
“Hopefully Ryin (Ott) and Grant (Ott-Large) can eventually hit 1,000,
too,” Grant said. “It for sure means a lot. La Porte is home and my family
has been here for generations. Next year will be hard without La Porte
across my chest but there’ll still be some people here with Ryin, Grant and
eventually my younger brother Griff.”
Benge was also an 1,000 point scorer in high school.
“That’s a huge milestone, especially with the adversity from the ACL his
freshman year,” Benge said. “I do believe he’d be close to 1,300, 1,400
points and we’ve started to see the player he can become. I scored
over 1,000 and I know how hard I worked and how hard he’s worked hitting
his shots and just getting back healthy.”
Grant Ott-Large added 19 for the Slicers (8-9, 1-4), while Crass
chipped in eight.
“We competed and that’s all you can ask for,” Benge said. “Guys
are working hard and we just need to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ll have a light practice (Friday) and then we’re at Kankakee Valley on Saturday. We gotta keep grinding.”
Colton Jones had 26 points for the Vikings (12-7, 4-1), with Brandon Mack adding 19 and Mason Jones scoring 13.
