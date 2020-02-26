Running, as Anna Weber aptly describes, is something that’s ‘really hard to force.’
The former Michigan City and Marquette University standout had come to a crossroads of sorts in her preparations for this weekend’s Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
“Three months ago, I didn’t want to go,” Weber said Wednesday. “I thought about pulling my name and doing something different.”
Her Plan B, at the time, was qualifying for the Pan Am Games, which just so happen to be on the same day, but a poor performance in the U.S. Cross Country Championships eliminated that option.
“It was my easy way out,” Weber said. “I had an absolutely awful day. I didn’t want to do (the marathon). It wasn’t worth it. I didn’t feel I had the fitness I should.”
Before making any decisions, Weber spoke to her husband, a few close friends, and her running sponsor, Oiselle. As she was flying back from San Diego, she started a pros and cons list to try to gain some clarity.
“The last four years have been far from perfect,” Weber said. “It’s been really tough, but no matter how I looked at it, it didn’t make any sense for me not to go. I’ve worked really hard. I’ve earned the right to be there. I just had to wrap my mind around the idea that I can do this.”
Weber’s running career had encountered some rough patches. Months ago, she parted ways with Tim Bumber, her coach at Michigan City who had worked with her since 2015.
“I respect him immensely,” Weber said. “There were no hard feelings. Sometimes, you just need to make a change.”
The switch, which included some changes in training, reinvigorated Weber.
“I fell back in love with the process,” she said.
As any runner will affirm, that’s an essential in a sport that is largely about the journey as opposed to the destination.
“I definitely put a lot of pressure on myself in 2016,” Weber said of her Olympic Marathon Trials in Los Angeles. “Now I’m feeling like I’m just going to go out and have my best workout of the year. Other than getting injured, the worst-case scenario is I have a starting point for the next four years.”
The 2006 City graduate, a running coach who lives in Speedway, was rolling toward Atlanta a couple weeks ago when she ran the Polar Bear race in Indianapolis. After winning the 5K, she caught her breath and came back to capture the 10K, too.
“Right after the race, I had a black toenail,” Weber said. “It was really painful, but it’s common in runners, a typical thing, so I didn’t think a lot about it. I did things you’re not supposed to do, like drilling a hole in my toenail and poking a hole in the blister.”
After a few days, it wasn’t feeling better, so she went to an urgent care doctor, who prescribed three antibiotics for a toenail infection. Weber still hadn’t progressed as of the following Monday, this time going to a podiatrist. She found out she actually had cellulitis, a staph/strep infection that got into her blood stream. She had a sinus infection, which was believed to be related, and her foot swelled to the point she couldn’t even put on a shoe, which is particularly problematic for a runner.
“It’s something that can be pretty dangerous if you don’t get it under control,” she said. “I didn’t feel great for about nine days. One shakeout (run) was the worst day. (My foot) was so swollen and painful. I plowed through as much as I could. I worked with the podiatrist and he was happy with how my foot had healed. I’m going to lose a toenail, but that’s OK.”
Fortunately for Weber, the infection came at a time when it wasn’t going to be particularly detrimental to her training.
“It wasn’t the best taper,” she said. “But all I missed was my last long run, six days out. You’re not going to gain fitness the last 10 days. You can only do so much at this point. I feel really good. I’m grateful every day I feel better. Actually, it’s a unique blessing in disguise. During a taper, I panic about every little thing, like, ‘Oh, my legs don’t feel good.’ I over-analyze things. Now I’m just happy to be there.”
Weber’s best marathon time is 2 hours, 38 minutes, 39 seconds. After all the twists and turns since Los Angeles, whether she hits it or not Saturday in Atlanta is not as consequential to her.
“I’m fit enough that it’s completely possible, but not every race has to be a (personal record),” she said. “I’ll look forward to just being there, showing up with no expectations, no worries about what I can do or can’t do during a race. I’ll just be grateful to be standing on the starting line.”
Weber won’t be the sole Northwest Indiana runner in the Olympic Marathon Trials. Jordan Chester (Boone Grove/Grand Valley State) and Anna Kacius (Lake Central/Purdue) will also be competing.
