MICHIGAN CITY -- How good is Crown Point?
Mike Megyese has coached and coached against some elite girls basketball teams over the years, and while the Michigan City coach stopped short of comparing the 18-0 Bulldogs to his 2005 Class 3A state championship team at South Bend St. Joseph, he did label them as a title contender.
"I would say they're in a similar category to my '05 team," Megyese said after the Wolves' 77-48 Duneland Athletic Conference loss to C.P. "They play well together. They know where people are going to be at all times. They're capable of going all the way for sure."
Jessica Carrothers had 23 points for the Bulldogs, who took charge right away with a 17-4 start. Gary West Side transfer Dash Shaw backed her with 18 points and six steals, while Lilly Stoddard had 12 points and eight rebounds for Crown Point (5-0 Duneland), which cruised after building a 23-point lead in the second quarter.
"Carrothers is really good," Megyese said. "Lilly is so long inside, in the paint. She's 6-3 and she's probably seven-foot with her wing span. Abby (Stoddard)'s perseverance, coming back from a severe injury, she plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. They're so fundamentally sound."
Trinity Thompson (25 points) and Katelyn Halfacre (20) scored all but three of the Wolves' total points. Thompson also filled up the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and five steals.
"My freshman year, I had a broken finger and last year, I hid from the ball," Halfacre said. "I knew I had to actually do something for the team. Trin was a beast down low, going against 6-3 and 6-4, and handling her own. The Lemons sisters (Asiya and Ariana) played well and Mary Pat (Kelley) did good handling the ball against the pressure. I'm so proud of our team."
City played without defensive stopper Jaden Smallwood, who was sidelined by a hamstring issue, depleting an already thin City contingent.
"I know they didn't have (Alyna) Santiago, but they can replace her easier than we can (Smallwood)," Megyese said. "It hurts us more than it hurts them."
City (6-9, 0-5) remains winless in the DAC, but the effort buoyed Megyese for what the Wolves could do over the the balance of the season.
"We've given them one of their better games as far as the conference," he said. "I thought we played great. I don't care what the score was, that was probably the best we've played all year. We batttled. We didn't back down. We showed the character, pride and passion that will hopefully help down through the last part of the season and into the sectional.
MC had 30 turnovers.
Crown Point 77, Michigan City 48
Trinity Thompson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
