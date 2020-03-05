La PORTE – It seemed like a matter of time before Michigan City’s defensive pressure began to pay off.
Behind a pair of 3s from each of Garrott Ott-Large and Ethan Osowski, LaPorte jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter of Tuesday’s Class 4A La Porte Sectional matchup.
The next eight minutes proved to be a different story.
La Porte cooled off from beyond the arc and City began to show its teeth defensively with five second-quarter steals. Within those five steals were three consecutive thefts that led to baskets as a part of a 13-0 City run.
That stretch of defensive domination is something that Wolves coach Tom Wells pinpointed as the straw that stirred in their 70-60 win over the Slicers.
Michigan City will play No. 10 South Bend Adams at 7 p.m. Friday.
“That was the momentum swing,” Wells said of the second quarter run. “There were no knockout punches, but that was the momentum swing that energized us. (La Porte) answered the ball and took the lead there in the third, but we had answers. It’s one thing to play against that pressure, but eventually it gets to you and I think you could see that.
“The same thing happened in the first game where they handled it for full three quarters and didn’t in the fourth. We got them turned over and that really was an advantage for us. At this time of year it doesn’t matter how it looks though, it’s survive and advance and giving yourself a chance on Friday.”
Dez’Mand Hawkins, Evan Bush, Caron McKinney and Omarion Hatch all had at least three steals for Michigan City (17-6).
“(Coach Wells) said ’84 feet’, and me and Caron took advantage,” Hawkins said. “Caron was the 'Wolf' and we just went. We started double-teaming and picking up 84 feet.
“It was just about believing in coach tonight, that was it. He said, don’t give up, stay on the hunt, and that’s what we did.”
Hawkins had 15 points for City and was one of three starters in double figures along with freshman Jamie Hodges, Jr. (16) and Bush (13). Tahari Watson and McKinney added nine and eight points, respectively.
“That’s kind of our M.O., it’s not ever just one guy,” Wells said. “It was good to get Tahari Watson back into the flow of things, he knocked down some shots. Caron is an energy guy and we got a lot of energy from him.
“I thought everybody made plays tonight. I don’t know that I could single any one person out, we’re hard team to do that with.”
Having beat South Bend Adams 73-68 back on Feb. 8., Hawkins said the win gives the team some confidence heading into the game, but he also knows what they’re up again.
“One thing about Adams now is that we don’t have to fear them, we can respect them,” Wells said. “They’re very good and (head coach) Chad (Johnston) does a great job with them. Again, this time of year it’s just giving yourself a chance. These kids have won a lot of close games this year by just making enough plays down the stretch.”
Garrott Ott-Large led La Porte (10-13) and all scorers with 22 points.
