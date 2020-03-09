NORTH JUDSON — For the better part of three-plus quarters, South Central scrapped and clawed with prohibitive favorite LaVille in a sectional final and gave itself a chance.
Unfortunately for the Satellites, it wasn’t a repeat of their pulse-pounding, semifinal win over Hebron, when they hung around against another team with a better record, before prevailing in double overtime.
Despite putting forth a valiant effort, South Central couldn’t overcome its turnover troubles and the Lancers’ huge fourth quarter, sending it to a season-ending 52-41 loss in the Class 2A North Judson Sectional on Saturday night.
“We had 25 turnovers and it’s a single-digit game with under a minute to go,” S.C. coach Joe Wagner said. “They’re very hard to prepare for on a game day, and that’s not an excuse, that’s a total credit to their program and what they do. They did a great job of making it difficult to get into our offense.”
The Satellites (11-13) only trailed 31-29 heading to the fourth quarter and were within four points with three minutes left. From there, LaVille (19-6) sealed the title with a 12-5 surge to end it. It converted most of its free throws, led by Connor Wieczorek, who went 7-for-8 in the fourth, and used stout defense to pull away. The Lancers outscored S.C. 21-12 in the last period with 11 points coming from the charity stripe.
“Making free throws is always instrumental, especially against a team like South Central, who’s extremely resilient,” LaVille coach Michael Edison said. “They don’t give up, just keep battling, just keep coming at you. They’ve got to be a fun team for Joe Wagner to coach, because they’re just great guys.”
Down 40-36 with 2:39 to go, the Satellites fouled Wieczorek, who made both freebies in the bonus to make it a six-point game. The senior guard proceeded to also drain his next four from the charity stripe, pushing the lead to 46-37 with 1:22 remaining, and added a layup with just under a minute left to seal it.
“The one thing was we let (Wieczorek) kind of dictate the game,” Wagner said. “He’s the guy who makes them go and I honestly thought they wore us down a little bit in that fourth. Because they’re so systematic, it kind of messes with you. You have to be sharp every possession, otherwise they’re going to expose you.”
S.C.’s 6-foot-8 junior forward Brendan Carr registered 14 points and earned a whopping 18 rebounds, the lone Satellite in double-figure scoring, and guard Trent Smoker had eight points. Forward Brady Glisic added six points and six boards.
The Lancers’ Wieczorek led all scorers with 16 points, including 10-of-11 on free throws. Guard Andrew Dill had 13 points and hit 4-for-8 from deep, while forward Jimmy Fischer netted 11. LaVille was also without one of its best players, forward Austin Dove, who broke his elbow in the semifinals against Boone Grove.
Even with Dove out, the Lancers wreaked havoc with their switching man-to-man defense, or match-up zone, which Wagner said is rare in high school basketball.
“If we would have cut down on a few of those turnovers, it would have been a totally different ball game,” Smoker said. “They really were heavy on the lines, so sometimes it was tough to make that first initial pass.”
South Central, who was down as many as seven in the second period when the Lancers really turned up the defensive pressure, led a handful of times in the opening half. Its biggest advantage was three early on. But Fischer nailed a 3-pointer at the half buzzer to give his team a 23-20 cushion at the break. The Satellites’ last lead was 29-28 late in the third.
“I think every single guy put everything they had into it,” Smoker said. “You could tell just by the reactions after the game, you’ve got guys who didn’t even play crying in the locker room.”
LaVille faces Bowman Academy (15-7) in Saturday’s North Judson Regional semifinal. The Eagles defeated Gary Roosevelt 65-53 in their sectional final.
On the other side, S.C. loses four seniors to graduation, Smoker, Zack Christy, Karson Bailey and Max Malkov.
“Trent and Zack have both been three-year starters for us,” Wagner said. “They’ve given a ton to the program. I just talked to them in the locker room about how thankful I am for them helping build the culture.”
Even though South Central didn’t quite hoist the sectional trophy, it earned its first finals berth since 2010, in addition to 11 wins. Plus, it claimed the Porter County Conference Keg, the traveling trophy that circulates among the PCC teams, after its buzzer-beating victory over the Hawks in Friday’s semifinals.
“I’m just really proud of our guys for coming as far as they have,” Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.