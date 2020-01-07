Making up for lost time

MICHIGAN CITY — A couple seconds on a skateboard last summer set back Peter Gondeck's diving season several months, and the Michigan City senior is playing catch-up in pursuit of a third state finals berth after breaking his tibia and two bones in his ankle in a fall.
"I have all the dives I had for state, I'm just not at the point where we were last year," Gondeck said. "I know what it should look like, what I need to do; just conveying that to my body is a different thing. It comes down to if I'm willing to put forth the effort in practice to do more of these daunting dives. If you're not having a good time, if you're not in a good mindset, you're not going to be able to dive well. I try to keep everything lighthearted. In the same breath, if I want to progress further, I need to heat up, perform better."
Back in August, a few of Gondeck's friends got him into skateboarding.
"I was watching YouTube videos of Tony Hawk and thought, 'This looks so easy,'" said Gondeck, who had never been on a skateboard before.
He ordered a board from Amazon and painted chickens on the back, an homage to the chickens he had raised. He borrowed some wheels from a friend's broken board, but the wheels were put on wrong so they didn't move in the same direction he did on the board.
"I guess it was a warning sign when everything wasn't going smoothly," Gondeck said. "I was smart enough not to go on a ramp with that board, so I used a friend's."
He promptly fell off. Gondeck sought out some advanced boarders. He noticed some guys who were eating and drinking while doing tricks, so he asked them what the easiest ramp was. He headed over to the half pipe, his board hanging over the top of the ramp for a couple minutes before he made his fateful move.
"I start going down, I lose my balance, my back foot steps off and catches," Gondeck said, showing a video of the moment that a friend took. "My whole body goes forward, but my shoe is keeping my leg there, so I fall back and I kind of sit on it. It didn't hurt right away unless I moved it, but I knew it was messed up. I was so scared. Looking at it, it was so far popped out. It got huge. I can't move it, but if I move my hand around it, it had never moved like that before. I told myself I'm not going to cry and I did not cry."
A trip to the emergency room revealed the tibia break, but the ankle bone fractures weren't determined until they went to South Bend for more imaging. Surgery was done by South Bend Orthopedic after the swelling subsided a few weeks later. Seven pins and a plate were inserted for stability and Gondeck was relegated to crutches to get around for several weeks.
"It's better now, it just looks like it's always swollen," he said. "My last check-up, they said the bones are all fused together."
While Gondeck had dived all summer up until the mishap, he missed all but a few weeks of the pre-season.
"I can't really move my ankle side to side," he said. "Sometimes, when I do a back or inward dive, rocking the board, it will kind of give way and I just fall off. I got a much later start. Normally, I'm diving two, three months before the season. Missing out, it was definitely huge mentally. As long as you dive once or twice a week, it's not that hard. Everything stays fresh in your mind. Before I broke it, I knew everything I was doing, it was kind of muscle memory. You're in the air, everything seemed to move in slow motion. The dive is only 1.5 seconds, but it would seem like seven or eight in the air. Once I got back on the board the first time, everything was lightning fast. I knew what I was doing, I just couldn't do it. I'm leaving the board in an improper alignment, so all my entries are a little far out."
The explosion off the board that wasn't there initially has since returned, along with most of the components of the dive. For MC diving coach Bruce Powalski, it's now all in Gondeck's approaches.
"When you're off boards for a long time, the first thing that goes is your timing," Powalski said. "He still has a lot of corrections he needs to do on the approach. The stuff in the air, the flips, somersaults, pikes, he's got all that, his entries. He's just behind the curve on his approaches. He's got so much power, how do you harness all that power? The more you have, it's harder to harness. It's a mixed blessing to have all that. We've been at two 11-dive meets and there are glimmers of greatness in some dives, but across all 11, not so much.'"
Though admittedly behind where he was a year ago, Gondeck remains hopeful of closing that gap enough to be in the hunt come the postseason. He estimates that after Valparaiso's Jack Schwartz, there are four or five others, including himself and teammate Josiah Miller, within the same range vying for the other three regional spots.
"I have confidence and faith he'll be able to correct what he needs to correct on his approaches by sectionals," Powalski said. "We've had some long talks. If you put too much pressure on yourself, you're going to go backwards. Under stress, it's hard to make those small changes. We both know he has to be kind to himself, not beat himself up. At the same time, he can't let up. I'm really proud of how he's responded to that. He's always helping other divers. At the Warsaw meet, there were some beginning divers, they're not even on his team, and he's talking to them."
As a result of the injuries, Gondeck has taken a different approach to competition.
"There are worse things that could have happened," he said. "I'm not dwelling on that too much. It's not like it's make or break for college. I think I might be enjoying the season more. My likelihood of state has gone down. In 10, 20, 40 years, I'm not going to be thinking, 'Oh man, I could've gone to state a third year.' It's a lot more fun to walk around and socialize with people instead of being so deathly serious. I haven't given up, I'm just trying to keep my expectations low so I'm not crushed. I'm very proud of Josiah. I had two good years and hopefully he has two good years."
Looking back five months, Gondeck doesn't regret getting on the skateboard.
"I'm glad I tried it," he said. "I could've been the next Tony Hawk. You never know if you don't try."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.