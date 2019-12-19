Leaving their imprints

MICHIGAN CITY — When preparing for Michigan City's girls basketball team, the gameplan sounds simple, yet isn't at all: Stop Trinity Thompson.
The junior forward is receiving Division I offers already and has already proven herself as one of the better girls basketball players in the area. She has the height, strength and agility to dominante the game on both ends of the floor; and she showed just that in the Wolves' 68-33 win over New Prairie Thursday night.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Thompson already notched yet another double-double, accruing 12 points and 12 rebounds — four of them offensive. She also had three of her five blocks in the first quarter alone, asserting herself on the defensive end as well.
Thompson continued her big night on the boards against the Cougars in the second half, hauling in seven more en route to an impressive 12-point, 19-rebound, five-block night.
While she's certainly a special talent, Michigan City's offense doesn't begin and end with Thompson — especially when she's double- and triple-teamed like she was in the second half.
Junior guard Katelyn Halfacre stepped up offensively for the Wolves in the second half, becoming their primary scoring option by dropping 10 points in the third quarter alone. Halfacre is the perfect complement to Thompson, as her outside shooting and playmaking ability allow the two's games to work seamlessly with one another.
If the defense is sagging in an effort to slow down Thompson, Halfacre will either knock down a 3-pointer or whip a pass down low to a spot only Thompson can get it. The former was especially the case Thursday night, as she cashed in on five of her 10 attempts from beyond the arc on the way to a 29-point outing.
Halfacre is an exceptional distributor and hard-worker as well, adding seven assists and five rebounds to her already impressive night shooting the basketball. If her points and assists were the only way Michigan City scored Thursday, it still would have been enough to take down New Prairie.
It was a rough game for the Cougars offsneively, but junior forward Jordan Winters continued her quality play as of late. She scored 15 of New Prairie's 33 points on the night and grabbed six rebounds in the process.
Winters' counterpart, senior point guard Libby Lapczynski, was another bright spot in an otherwise bleak night for the Cougars. She only had six points, but her four rebounds, five assists and three steals were quality signs to see against a lock-down Wolves defense.
Michigan City will travel to Merrillville Friday night for its second leg of a back-to-back-to-back, while New Prairie will return back home Friday night to square off with South Bend Clay to cap off its back-to-back stretch.
Michigan City 68, New Prairie 33
Katelyn Halfacre had 29 points and Trinity Thompson had a double-double.
