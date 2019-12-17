City's supporting cast rises

MICHIGAN CITY — When Trinity Thompson is on the bench, it usually spells big trouble for Michigan City.
Thanks to some complementary production, the Wolves managed to weather a pair of long stretches with their junior star watching from the sidelines due to foul trouble Tuesday against Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy.
In spite of some bumps along the way, City managed to maneuver its way to a wild and woolly 54-45 win over the previously-unbeaten Lions.
"I know some girls think I'm mean, but I'm really not trying to be mean. It's kind of like constructive criticism," Katelyn Halfacre said. "I'm really trying to get them to be positive. They get down at points in the game and you can't stay down. If you make a mistake, you've got to come back and get the next one. They don't understand that yet, but they're getting working on it. They're getting there. We've been struggling lately. Coach has been telling us we need to work more as a team. Everyone needs to contribute and tonight we all contributed really well. I know we were all happy after the game because we needed this win."
Thompson still racked up big numbers — 16 rebounds, seven steals and 13 points in her limited minutes — but her supporting cast had its best collective night of the season. Halfacre led City with 14 points and four steals. Kelley chipped in eight points, including a pair of treys, and Jaden Smallwood also notched eight.
"Four kids with 27 points," Wolves coach Mike Megyese said of Kelley, Smallwood, Sativa Santana and Asiya Lemons. "That's where the the game's won. That's just so big for our team right now. Everybody knows about Katelyn and Trinity, and what they're able to do. We didn't miss a beat (with Thompson out) a couple times, and actually we took a step up and advanced our lead in the second quarter. I'm so proud of those kids. We're the only ones who know how hard they work in practice. To have a moment like this, they truly deserve it. Good for them. They earned it."
The Wolves first found some success during their star’s absence in the second quarter due to two fouls. Nursing a three-point lead when Thompson exited, City not only held its ground, it built on its margin with Santana hitting her first varsity 3 and adding another basket inside to push M.C. to a 22-14 halftime advantage over the Lions.
"She likes the 3. She really doesn't have a bad shot, it's just something we don't have her shoot," Megyese said. "We tell them in practice all the time, we believe you can make plays. You're out there for a reason. If you're not going to make plays, we're going to put someone else out there who is going to try."
With Thompson back on the floor in the third, the Wolves stretched the lead out to a nine at 29-20, only to lose her to further foul issues, a suspect charging call sending her to the bench with four. Lighthouse countered to pull even at 35 before Kelley’s putback basket gave Michigan City a tenuous edge going to a frantic final eight minutes.
"I think when everyone started scoring, they were like, oh, maybe I should start shooting more, and the shots just kept going in," Halfacre said. "It probably made them feel good."
Halfacre did most of her damage in the second half, when she scored 12 points, finding her rhythm with her favorite shot, a driving teardrop.
"I like that move," she said. "I know I'm short, I struggle with getting in the lane. Normally, I just create space and float it in. When Trin's out, I've got to step up. I saw openings and I went for them."
"I thought Katelyn took control of that game," Megyese added. "She showed some leadership with Trinity out of the ball game. She made the other players on the court better. That's what a true leader is supposed to do."
City used a 9-0 surge to pull away after Lighthouse (8-1) crept within 43-42. The hosts killed clock with their spread and used free throws to secure the outcome.
"We needed a win after playing well on Friday," Megyese said. "They're a decent team. They've got some good athletes. They've got some speed. They put good pressure on the ball. We've been playing competitive basketball against good teams, but just falling short because we don't have enough at the end. There's no question our Trinity and Katelyn are our two best offensive players. Our offense is geared around them, but we're not just wanting to get the ball to them all the time. This is going to make us a better basketball team."
Trinity Barnes, who came in averaging 23.9 for Lighthouse, was held to 10. Prentice Gates topped the Lions with 16 while Iatia Poston accumulated seven steals and 11 rebounds.
Michigan City 54, Lighthouse 45
Katelyn Halfacre scored 14 points for the Wolves.
